Singlewire Software Wins 2023 Campus Safety BEST Award for Visitor Aware

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singlewire Software, the leader in solutions that help keep people safe and informed, has won a 2023 Campus Safety BEST Award for its Visitor Aware solution. Visitor Aware was recognized in the Best Access Control/ Panic Alarms/ID Badging/Visitor Management category. The Campus Safety BEST Awards recognize superlative security, law enforcement, emergency management, and safety solutions for K-12 campuses, institutions of higher education, and healthcare organizations.

"Creating a safe campus means knowing that your buildings are secure," said Paul Shain, president and CEO of Singlewire Software. "This award highlights the powerful visitor screening capabilities Visitor Aware offers campuses so they know their buildings are protected."

Visitor Aware is a visitor check-in and management solution that eliminates pen and paper sign-in sheet to help campuses know exactly who is entering their buildings and have confidence they are letting in people who are allowed to be there. Using ID scanning and encrypted facial recognition, Visitor Aware screens visitors and volunteers against sex offender databases, government watchlists, and active legal injunctions. Issues are flagged for staff to identify potential threats and approved guests can have a badge printed to show they are allowed to be in the building. Visitor Aware requires no proprietary hardware, leverages encrypted facial recognition, offers district-wide insights, and gives schools the ability to send registration links to approve visitors ahead of their visit.

"Campus Safety takes pride in focusing on content that helps protect professionals in the healthcare and education markets keep their students, teachers, patients, visitors, and campuses safe and secure," said Robin Hattersley, editor of Campus Safety.

To learn more about how Visitor Aware helps campuses screen visitors to keep their people safe, visit http://www.singlewire.com/visitor-aware.

About Singlewire Software

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast and Visitor Aware, two solutions that enable organizations to detect threats, notify everyone, and manage incidents. More than 5,000 organizations in over 80 countries use these tools to enhance safety and communication so they can protect their most important asset: their people. From screening visitors to sending alerts and handling critical events, Singlewire Software offers solutions for every safety challenge. To learn more, visit http://www.singlewire.com.

About Campus Safety

Since 1993, Campus Safety has been the brand that school, university, and healthcare facility protection professionals know and trust. It exclusively serves police chiefs, security directors, IT personnel, emergency managers, facilities directors, risk management professionals and executive administrators responsible for the public safety, security and emergency management of educational and healthcare campuses in North America. Learn more at http://www.campussafetymagazine.com.

