Singtel and GMI Cloud partner to expand GPU capacity in the US and Globally to accelerate AI adoption

Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel's Digital InfraCo and Nxera, said, "We've been developing next-generation digital infrastructure and partnerships to support the growing demand for scalable, efficient and cost-effective solutions across industries for compute-intensive workloads. Collaborating with GMI Cloud expands capacity and availability zones in Asia Pacific, complementing our own GPUaaS points of presence. This will give enterprises the flexibility and scalability they need as they harness supercomputing power to accelerate innovation." [BLaM2]

Alex Yeh, CEO of GMI Cloud, commented, "Our collaboration with Singtel marks a significant milestone in democratizing AI infrastructure across globally. GMI Cloud's expertise in providing scalable, telecom-optimized GPU solutions complements Singtel's robust network perfectly. Our flexible deployment models and experience with high-volume, low-latency workloads position us uniquely to support the telecommunications industry's AI initiatives. Together, we're creating an ecosystem that will accelerate AI adoption, enabling telecom providers and enterprises to enhance their services and drive innovation in the region.

The collaboration underscores Singtel's strategy of partnering with leading U.S.-based infrastructure providers and aligns with GMI Cloud's broader goal of expanding global access to high-performance AI infrastructure.

About Singtel

Singtel is a leading Asian communications technology group, operating next-generation connectivity, digital infrastructure and digital businesses including regional data centre arm Nxera and regional IT services arm NCS. The Group has presence in Asia, Australia and Africa and reaches over 780 million mobile customers in 21 countries.

For consumers, Singtel delivers a complete and integrated suite of services, including mobile, broadband and TV. For enterprises, Singtel offers a complementary array of workforce mobility solutions, data hosting, cloud, network infrastructure, analytics and cyber security capabilities.

Singtel is dedicated to continuous innovation, harnessing technology to create new and exciting customer experiences, support enterprises in their digital transformation and shape a more sustainable, digital future.

For more information, visit www.singtel.com.

About GMI Cloud

GMI Cloud is a leading AI-native GPU cloud provider with data centers across the globe offering rapid access to the latest GPUs optimized for AI and ML workloads. Leveraging its proprietary AI-optimized infrastructure and expertise from former GoogleX engineers and Silicon Valley veterans, GMI Cloud enables startups, researchers, and enterprises to innovate faster and more cost-effectively. The company is committed to providing secure, high-performance AI infrastructure solutions that drive the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI) and shape the future of technology. GMI Cloud's mission is to democratize access to AI computing resources, making them more affordable and accessible to businesses and developers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.gmicloud.ai

