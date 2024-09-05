Singtel and GMI Cloud partner to expand GPU capacity in the US and Globally to accelerate AI adoption

Singtel and GMI Cloud have formed a strategic collaboration to expand GPU capacity, combining their resources to democratize high-powered computing for enterprises. This partnership enhances Singtel's service reach and allows GMI Cloud to enter new markets, leveraging their integrated technologies to drive AI innovation globally.
SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singtel, Asia's leading communications technology group, and GMI Cloud, a pioneering AI-native GPU cloud platform based in the U.S., have announced a strategic collaboration. This partnership will expand GPU capacity by combining both companies' resources and infrastructure, democratizing the availability of high-powered computing for enterprises. Singtel's customers will gain access to GMI Cloud's GPUs for their workloads, particularly in regions where Singtel doesn't have a direct presence. In turn, this collaboration expands GMI Cloud's reach into previously untapped markets, benefiting both companies as they extend their global footprint.
GMI Cloud's cutting-edge GPU platform, known for its high-performance and cost-effective solutions, will integrate with Singtel's Paragon orchestration platform to leverage Singtel's NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU capacity in Singapore. Singtel plans to launch its GPU-as-a-Service later this year and is expanding its network of Nxera data centers across Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. These state-of-the-art facilities featuring advanced NVIDIA GPUs are designed to manage the most demanding AI workloads efficiently and sustainably.[BLaM1]
Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel's Digital InfraCo and Nxera, said, "We've been developing next-generation digital infrastructure and partnerships to support the growing demand for scalable, efficient and cost-effective solutions across industries for compute-intensive workloads. Collaborating with GMI Cloud expands capacity and availability zones in Asia Pacific, complementing our own GPUaaS points of presence. This will give enterprises the flexibility and scalability they need as they harness supercomputing power to accelerate innovation." [BLaM2]
Alex Yeh, CEO of GMI Cloud, commented, "Our collaboration with Singtel marks a significant milestone in democratizing AI infrastructure across globally. GMI Cloud's expertise in providing scalable, telecom-optimized GPU solutions complements Singtel's robust network perfectly. Our flexible deployment models and experience with high-volume, low-latency workloads position us uniquely to support the telecommunications industry's AI initiatives. Together, we're creating an ecosystem that will accelerate AI adoption, enabling telecom providers and enterprises to enhance their services and drive innovation in the region.
The collaboration underscores Singtel's strategy of partnering with leading U.S.-based infrastructure providers and aligns with GMI Cloud's broader goal of expanding global access to high-performance AI infrastructure.
About Singtel
Singtel is a leading Asian communications technology group, operating next-generation connectivity, digital infrastructure and digital businesses including regional data centre arm Nxera and regional IT services arm NCS. The Group has presence in Asia, Australia and Africa and reaches over 780 million mobile customers in 21 countries.
For consumers, Singtel delivers a complete and integrated suite of services, including mobile, broadband and TV. For enterprises, Singtel offers a complementary array of workforce mobility solutions, data hosting, cloud, network infrastructure, analytics and cyber security capabilities.
Singtel is dedicated to continuous innovation, harnessing technology to create new and exciting customer experiences, support enterprises in their digital transformation and shape a more sustainable, digital future.
For more information, visit www.singtel.com.
About GMI Cloud
GMI Cloud is a leading AI-native GPU cloud provider with data centers across the globe offering rapid access to the latest GPUs optimized for AI and ML workloads. Leveraging its proprietary AI-optimized infrastructure and expertise from former GoogleX engineers and Silicon Valley veterans, GMI Cloud enables startups, researchers, and enterprises to innovate faster and more cost-effectively. The company is committed to providing secure, high-performance AI infrastructure solutions that drive the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI) and shape the future of technology. GMI Cloud's mission is to democratize access to AI computing resources, making them more affordable and accessible to businesses and developers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.gmicloud.ai
