Singularity Collaborates with Southern Company on Hourly Grid Carbon Reporting

Managing hourly clean energy programs for one customer, let alone multiple customers, is a complex data management problem. Singularity's team is at the forefront of thought leadership and standard setting for hourly grid carbon accounting, developing best-in-class tools that allow utilities to manage both their annual green tariff programs and their hourly programs in tandem with each other.

"We're thrilled to be working with Southern Company on such an important collaboration," said Wenbo Shi, founder and CEO of Singularity Energy. "Our joint work will provide customers with the most detailed and highest quality grid carbon data, leveraging Southern's unique datasets. This will empower customers with unprecedented visibility into their procured energy mix from Southern, enabling robust GHG reporting and informing their decarbonization efforts."

About Singularity Energy

Founded in 2018, Singularity Energy provides advanced carbon and clean energy management software and data solutions for utilities, grid operators, corporations and technology providers to accurately measure emissions and optimize their decision-making for grid decarbonization. Founded by experienced power systems and software experts from Harvard, Singularity is proud to partner with organizations such as Southern Company, Eversource, MISO, Enersponse, Sense, and Measureabl. Singularity Energy is backed by some of the industry's most respected investors such as Spero Ventures, Third Sphere, and Energy Impact Partners, and has been recognized for its innovations by numerous organizations including TIME, Harvard, EPRI, Greentown Labs, and the National Science Foundation.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

