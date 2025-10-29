Sink Topper is Revolutionizing Bathroom Countertop Use

Designed to maximize space and convenience, Sink Topper turns countertops into organized, functional, and clutter-free areas.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sink Topper, an innovative, patented foldable mat, is changing how people use their bathroom countertops by offering a functional, stylish, and highly versatile solution. Designed to fit seamlessly over the sink basin, Sink Topper creates additional counter space directly in front of the user.

"We created Sink Topper to solve the everyday frustrations of small bathroom spaces," said Christine Hyde, founder of Sink Topper. "Our goal was to design a product that not only adds extra surface space but also keeps bathrooms organized, safe and stylish. We're excited to bring this innovation to households everywhere, making even the smallest bathroom feel clutter-free and efficient. Plus, it adds a pop of color to your bathroom décor."

Sink Topper's multipurpose design accommodates bathroom tools and accessories, while its textured silicone surface doubles as a makeup brush cleaner. Made from heat-resistant silicone that can withstand temperatures up to 480°F, it is safe for use with hot styling tools such as hair dryers and curling irons.

The Sink Topper prevents products and accessories from falling into sinks or onto the floor and protects countertops from heat damage. Its sturdy stainless-steel frame supports up to 7 pounds, making it durable for daily bathroom use. When not in use, the mat folds compactly for convenient storage, or hang it on a hook with its built-in loop.

A strategically placed faucet cut-out ensures uninterrupted access to the water tap. Additionally, the silicone material is mold-resistant, waterproof and easy to clean, ensuring long-lasting durability and hygiene.

Available in two sizes and a variety of colors, including black, pearl, silver, pink, lavender, Pacific blue, and emerald green, Sink Topper offers options to complement any bathroom style. It is available on Amazon for $26.99, boasting over 5,300 positive reviews.

For more information, visit sinktopper.com.

About Sink Topper:

Created by Christine Hyde, a problem-solving entrepreneur who understands the struggles of limited counter space, Sink Topper is an innovative, patented solution that is changing how people use their bathrooms. It is a foldable sink tray that maximizes counter space and still allows you to use the faucet. Durable, practical and aesthetically pleasing, Sink Topper is made of premium heat-resistant silicone, has an innovative folding design and is available in many color variations.

