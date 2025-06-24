Sionic Energy Unveils 370 Wh/kg Rapid Integration Silicon Platform

Our Rapid Integration Silicon Platform™ removes the barriers that have held full silicon back for years—complexity, cost, and inflexibility," said Ed Williams, CEO of Sionic Energy. Post this

Critical Innovations

Simple Process & Design: No pre-lithiation or cell compression required. Proprietary conductive matrix secures performance and mechanical stability without process or cell structure add-ons.

Adaptive to Formats: Pouch prototypes shipping for customer evaluations, and cylindrical platform designs are entering pilot runs in Q4-2025, with prismatic platform designs in Q1-2026.

Built for Licensing: Flexible IP package, material spec sheets, and on-site tech-transfer support cut scale-up risk for cell manufacturers.

U.S. Supply-chain Ready: Base silicon and all core materials sourced from qualified domestic suppliers for compliance.

"This platform removes the barriers that have held full silicon back for years—complexity, cost, and inflexibility," said Ed Williams, CEO of Sionic Energy. "Through innovations in proprietary materials and designs, we've engineered the complexity out. Our Rapid Integration Silicon Platform™ slots into today's equipment, removes graphite entirely, and enables cell makers and product companies to license a high performance, ready-to-build reference platform, eliminating extensive R&D efforts, and delivering the speed and agility needed to compete in today's battery markets."

Meet Sionic at AABC Europe

Sionic executives will attend the AABC Europe Conference, Congress Centrum, Mainz, Germany and present data during the Silicon Anode Track, Day 2, Thursday 26 June 2025 at 8:00am. To schedule a meeting, email [email protected].

About Sionic Energy

Sionic Energy licenses high-performance battery technologies that compress time-to-market for EV, eVTOL, consumer electronics, and defense applications. Combining 100%-silicon anodes with drop-in manufacturability, the Sionic Rapid Integration Silicon Platform™ enables partners to launch next-gen cells without new equipment or prolonged design cycles. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, the company holds 40+ patents across materials science and cell engineering. Learn more at sionicenergy.com.

Media Contact

Diana Kaul, R&D Marketing, 1 (303) 332-4252, [email protected], rdb2bmarketing.com

Ed Williams, Sionic Energy, [email protected], sionicenergy.com

SOURCE Sionic Energy