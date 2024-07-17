SIP Forum Publishes Conference Agenda for SIPNOC 2024 - THE Gathering Place for the Call Authentication Community

SIPNOC has become THE premier gathering place for the call authentication community. We look forward to sharing the expertise and real-world experiences essential to the ongoing development of successful solutions and strategies to combat the Robocall and Robotext scourge. Post this

SIPNOC 2024 features a primary focus on issues critical to the reliable and successful deployment and operation of STIR/SHAKEN and other Call and Text Authentication solutions, as well as associated topics including discussion of the ramifications of regulatory, legislative and enforcement actions and critical security issues.

The SIP Forum, together with the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS), has been at the forefront of the Call Authentication effort ever since they formed the Network-to-Network Interface (IP-NNI) Joint Task Force to address unwanted and illegal Robocalls and Caller ID Spoofing, and develop standards to verify and authenticate caller identification for calls using the Session Initiation Protocol (SIP). The outcome of this effort has been the SHAKEN Call Authentication Framework.

"Over the last several years, SIPNOC has become THE premier gathering place for the call authentication community. And with its return again this year with in-person proceedings, we look forward to once again hosting this community and sharing the expertise and real-world experiences essential to the ongoing development of successful solutions and strategies to combat the Robocall and Robotext scourge," said Marc Robins, SIP Forum President and Managing Director, and Chair of the SIPNOC Program Committee.

For the full agenda of the SIPNOC 2024 event, including speakers and session topics, please visit: https://www.sipforum.org/news-events/sipnoc-2024-overview/sipnoc-2024-conference-schedule/.

For more information about SIPNOC 2024, please visit the event website at http://www.sipnoc.org or send an email to [email protected]. Registration for SIPNOC 2024 remains opens by visiting https://cvent.me/ANDRbL.

About the SIP Forum

The SIP Forum is a leading IP communications industry association that engages in numerous activities that promote and advance SIP-based technology, such as the development of industry recommendations; interoperability testing events including SIPit, and special workshops, educational activities, and general promotion of IP communications standards, services, and technology for service provider, enterprise and governmental applications. One of the SIP Forum's major initiatives is the joint development with ATIS (the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions) of the STIR/SHAKEN Call Authentication Framework – a set of illegal Robocall and Caller ID Spoofing mitigation standards that defines mechanisms to verify a calling number and specifies how it will be transported across communications networks. The SIP Forum is also the producer of the annual SIPNOC conferences (for SIP Network Operators Conference), focused on the technical requirements of the service provider community, the STIR/SHAKEN SUMMIT, KYC SUMMIT, AI SUMMIT, and other industry events. Other important Forum initiatives include maintaining working groups in SIP trunking, security, SIP and IPv6, and IP-based Network-to-Network Interconnection. For more information about SIP Forum initiatives, please visit: https://www.sipforum.org.

