Sip Sustainably with New 36oz Rise Tumbler from Klean Kanteen

The Tumbler is 100% Lead-Free and Crafted from Certified 90% Recycled Steel

CHICO, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Klean Kanteen, a B Corporation, Climate Neutral Certified company, and 1% for the Planet member announces the addition of the 36oz Rise Tumbler to its popular collection of durable and design-forward Rise drinkware. Launched in early 2023, the Rise collection is now available in six shapes and sizes, with the 36oz Tumbler becoming the largest option for on-the-go sipping.

"We launched the Rise collection to bring together the durable functionality and sustainability that Klean Kanteen began pioneering 20 years ago with an elegant, nature-inspired design that is perfect for at home, on the go, and around the fire pit," said Hunter Shoop, Klean Kanteen's Head of Product. "A year later, the 36oz Rise Tumbler rounds out the collection with a larger option that's easy to hold with the comfortable built-in handle. Our goal is to elevate the look and feel of traditional drinkware with an emphasis on sustainability and thoughtful design—the 36oz Rise, like our other products, is crafted from certified 90% post-consumer recycled 18/8 stainless steel."

The 36-oz Rise tumbler fits comfortably in a cup holder and features a splash- and spill-proof Flip Lid with straw for easy refilling without removing the lid. It provides two ways to sip and is also sweatproof, dishwasher safe, BPA- and lead-free, and its vacuum-insulated Climate Lock technology makes it suitable for hot and cold beverages.

About Klean Kanteen

Founded in 2004, Klean Kanteen is a leader in reusable stainless-steel drinkware and food containers with distribution worldwide. With a focus on environmental stewardship, Klean Kanteen is a B Corporation, a proud 1% For The Planet member, and Climate Neutral Certified. Working closely with values-aligned companies and organizations, Klean Kanteen supports efforts towards health, the reduction of single-use plastic, and environmental education and awareness.

