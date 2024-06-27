Sip the Hype: BOBABAM Drops New Refreshers Line with Cool, Fruit-Forward Flavors & Clear Boba

"We're thrilled to unveil BOBABAM Refreshers, a thirst-quenching line extension that brings a new twist to the at-home boba experience," stated Chelsea Bialla, CMO of BOBABAM Post this

BOBABAM tapped into its customers' creativity, with fans commonly crafting the existing fruit flavors — Strawberry and Mango — with tea instead of milk. When surveyed, 90% of BOBABAM consumers expressed an interest in clear tapioca boba, as well as a desire for both milk- and water/tea-based flavor options.

BOBABAM Refreshers cater to this growing demand as boba's popularity continues to rise. The new, fruit-forward offerings — Peach Mango, Lychee Guava, Green Apple, and Juicy Grape — meet consumer desire for a light, thirst-quenching boba option.

"We're thrilled to unveil BOBABAM Refreshers, a thirst-quenching line extension that brings a new twist to the at-home boba experience, perfectly complementing our core 'just add milk' products that have already amassed more than 23,000 5-star reviews," stated Chelsea Bialla, CMO of BOBABAM. "As we see more and more mainstream on-premise brands offering boba-inspired products, our commitment remains unwavering to delivering a premium experience that honors the authenticity, variety, and superior quality of the boba we all love."

To Prepare the New BOBABAM Refreshers:

Cut open the packet & squeeze contents into a microwavable cup

Microwave 60 seconds

Pour contents into a glass with ice

Add 1 cup water, sparkling water, or tea (less water = more sweet)

Stir, suck, & enjoy!

The frozen beverage sector is rapidly expanding, with retailers enhancing their assortments to include more diverse and unique options. As a valued partner for BOBABAM and a growing incubator for innovative brands, Sprouts Farmers Market will carry all four Refreshers flavors at launch, with Juicy Grape and Green Apple exclusive to the retailer.

The introduction of Refreshers coincides with a broader trend in food service, with major chains like Starbucks, Dutch Bros, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Jack in the Box, and more expanding their 'Refresher' offerings. BOBABAM sees an opportunity to educate consumers on the traditional boba shop experience, especially those new to the concept through mainstream offerings.

BOBABAM's innovation is about more than market expansion, it's about sharing a cultural experience — from the Taiwanese night market-inspired packaging to the bouncy, chewy tapioca boba. This commitment is evident as BOBABAM's assortment now emulates the two primary menu options found at boba shops: milk- and water/tea-based, both with high-quality tapioca boba and the perfect QQ.

BOBABAM Refreshers have an SRP of $7.99 and are now available nationwide. For more information on BOBABAM or to find a store near you, visit www.bobabam.com and follow @drinkbobabam on Instagram and TikTok.

About BOBABAM™

Your new favorite boba shop is now open 24/7/365, from your freezer.

BOBABAM flips the traditional boba tea scene on its head with an adventurous blend of Taiwanese tea culture, a cult following, and flavorful fun. Delivering authentic, chewy boba bliss to kitchens everywhere with flavors like Brown Sugar, Strawberry and Milk Tea, BOBABAM sets a new standard for at-home boba enjoyment, infusing each sip with fun and innovation. Colorful compostable straws

In just over two years since launching, BOBABAM has garnered over 23,000 five-star reviews, proving its appeal to the bold, the boba connoisseurs, and anyone looking for a moment of joy in their day-to-day lives. BOBABAM's kits, a tribute to Taiwanese traditions, redefine the bubble tea-drinking experience with their simple ingredients that deliver the cherished chewiness (QQ) and exotic flavors boba enthusiasts adore. This is an invitation for those seeking an exceptional adventure right from the comfort of their home.

BOBABAM kits can be found chillin' in the freezer section of more than 6,000 retailers nationwide, including Albertsons/Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Costco, Target, and more.

To learn more about BOBABAM or build your own kit, visit: www.bobabam.com

Source: SPINS - Total US Food - Latest 52 Weeks Ending Apr 21, 2024 - Subcategories: Fz Novelties; Fz Juice & Beverages (as defined by SPINS)

