Sipsey Fork, Alabama: 49 Years of Protected Wilderness Waterfall Bliss

The Wilderness Act of 1964 had up to then been interpreted to focus on protecting the West. Public lands in the East weren't initially seen as large enough nor sufficiently free of industrial impacts to warrant inclusion in the National Wilderness Preservation System.

An Eastern Wilderness Movement -- led by advocates like Alabamians Mary Ivy Burks and John Randolph -- emerged and convincingly argued for tract designations in the East, not so much for their size and "untouched" nature, but for their irrepressible importance as unique and scenic native wildlife habitats, and places of serenity refuge for humans.

The nation took notice, and the Sipsey was first listed among 15 other areas earning new designations under the Eastern Wilderness Areas Act, signed by President Gerald Ford on Jan. 3, 1975 -- 50 years ago in January next year.

For the small, rural communities nearby, outdoor recreation attracts a large influx of money in the form of people who seek recreation. Between 2021 and 2022, outdoor recreation grew 4.8 percent compared to 1.9 percent for all domestic economic activity according to the U.S Bureau of Commerce. Job growth doubled in the same period of time. Federal wilderness tracts make towns and businesses around them more attractive and better able to compete for adventure tourism dollars.

Jessica Turner, president of the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, recently commented that the robust outdoor adventure economy America is currently enjoying "shows that sustained investment in outdoor recreation and protection of our shared public lands and waters pays huge dividends for our local and national economies and quality of life."

Near the Sipsey Fork Wilderness area is the small city of Russellville, AL. With a population of a little more than 10,000 residents, the Franklin County seat is a tapestry of history, hometown spirit and rural-connected culture. It is also a perfect staging area for a foray into Bankhead National Forest, or a landing zone for relaxation, beverage quaffing and sustenance intake after a rewarding day on the trails.

Like Main Street communities throughout the Yellowhammer State and all of Southern Appalachia, Russellville's downtown businesses and civic leaders are committed to spurring prosperity and sustained livability by keeping connected to surrounding outdoor recreation, family farming and authentic country lifestyle.

"Part of what makes Russellville such a vibrant and flourishing community is the incredible range of nearby outdoor recreation opportunities in and around Franklin County," said Tami Reist, President & CEO of the Alabama Mountain Lakes Association and a member of the Main Street Alabama governing board.

The TRV Stewardship Council recognizes the visionaries that led to a network of public lands in the east for people to enjoy and explore. As national and state park systems have increasingly added entry fees, national forests, wilderness areas, and TVA public lands offer authentic wilderness experience for hikers, backcountry camping, and paddling adventurists. In each month of 2024, the Council will share stories on the ExploreTRV site about wilderness areas located in the seven state footprint of the Tennessee River Valley.

