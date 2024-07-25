Sir Speedy and PIP Franchise Families Recognized for 50 Years in Business

Franchise Services, Inc. honored 10 franchise families who have been in business for 50 years.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franchise Services, Inc. recently honored 10 franchise families who have been in business for 50 years. The following Sir Speedy and PIP owners were recognized at the annual Sir Speedy, PIP, Signal Graphics Convention held in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jody Weber Shaw , Dwight and Artie Shaw of Sir Speedy High Point and Winston-Salem, North Carolina

, of Sir Speedy High Point and Bill Bondy of Sir Speedy Bay Shore, New York

of Sir Speedy Jennifer Allen and Mike Maystead of PIP Palo Alto, California

and of PIP Bruce and Linda Pansky and Matt and Nicole Beresford of PIP Downey, California

and of PIP Scott Fulner , Tom Fulner and Carol Sandberg of PIP Nashville, Tennessee and Indianapolis, Indiana

, and of PIP and Justin and Sam Tracy of PIP Riverside, California and Corona, California

of PIP and Bob, Claudia and Adam Pelzek of PIP East Longmeadow, Massachusetts

of PIP Kathryn Ilten-Holmes , Brian and Joanie Ilten of PIP Santa Fe Springs, California

, of PIP Tony and Bud Kistner of PIP Carmel, Indiana

of PIP Jay Levine of PIP San Diego, California

"We are honored to celebrate this remarkable milestone with our franchisees. This is a testament to their adapting and innovative spirit. We have owners who are second or third generation and have continued growing the business and delivering the same high-quality products and service their parents and grandparents provided," said Richard Lowe, president and COO of Franchise Services, Inc.

Many of the franchises are consistently in the network's top ten in sales volume and have received the network's Franchisee of the Year award, among other recognitions. The transformative growth of these businesses is a testament to the need for print, signs and marketing services by companies of all sizes.

About Franchise Services

Franchise Services, Inc. (FSI) is a franchise management company that owns Sir Speedy, PIP and Signal Graphics. These franchise companies are marketing, signage and print services providers that specialize in the creation and execution of growth-oriented solutions for small- to medium-size businesses. Franchise Services also owns TeamLogic IT, a fast-growing technology franchise that provides managed IT services. FSI has a 50-plus year history of managing award-winning brands that support the small- to medium-size business market. The company's brands and worldwide affiliates encompass nearly 500 locations worldwide.

