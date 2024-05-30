Sir Speedy Annual Convention Recognizes Five Decades of Franchise Ownership along with other Performance Awards

Sir Speedy, a leading marketing, signs and print services provider, honored top-performing and long-tenured family franchisees at its annual Sir Speedy Convention and Vendor Show, held May 7-10 in Phoenix, Arizona. The multi-day event, which welcomed Sir Speedy owners from across the country, featured the latest insights and tools for franchisees to grow their business. It also provided an opportunity to celebrate the network's achievements.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sir Speedy, a leading marketing, signs and print services provider, honored top-performing and long-tenured family franchisees at its annual Sir Speedy Convention and Vendor Show, held May 7-10 in Phoenix, Arizona. The multi-day event, which welcomed Sir Speedy owners from across the country, featured the latest insights and tools for franchisees to grow their business. It also provided an opportunity to celebrate the network's achievements.

The Sir Speedy Franchisee of the Year Award – the franchise network's most prestigious award – was presented to Cindy Johnston and Mike Cready of Sir Speedy in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The award is given to a franchisee who represents the Sir Speedy brand well in their community, has contributed to improving the network and has supported and fostered his or her fellow franchisees.

"Mike and Cindy are model franchisees, who continually strive to improve and stay current on trends to offer the latest in products and services that best fit their customers' needs. They are admired in their community as a business that operates with the highest standards. We are fortunate to have them as part of our network," said Richard Lowe, president and COO of Franchise Services Inc., the parent company of Sir Speedy.

The Sir Speedy network also recognized franchisee families who have been in business, through various generations, for 50 years. Jody Weber Shaw, Dwight and Artie Shaw, of Sir Speedy in High Point, North Carolina and Bill Bondy, of Sir Speedy in Bay Shore, New York, have contributed to the brand's growth and success, and this milestone is a testament to the adapting, innovative, entrepreneurial spirit of these families, Lowe explained.

In addition, awards were given in these categories based on sales, Top 10, Top 25, Volume Increase Percentage (VIP), Century Club and Million Dollar Club.

The annual event also featured a dynamic Vendor Show that drew more than 60 vendors, who provided a variety of print, signage and marketing products and services. Xerox, a leader in office and production print technology, was the conference's signature sponsor and showcased their latest product offerings.

Sir Speedy is a signs, print and marketing services provider that specializes in the creation and execution of growth-oriented solutions for small- to medium-sized businesses. Through a worldwide network of independently owned and operated franchises and affiliates, Sir Speedy offers robust digital and offset printing, variable printing, interior and exterior signage, direct mail and fulfillment services, finishing and binding, promotional products, graphic design, tradeshow and event marketing, and websites, including online ordering portals. Advanced solutions include integrated marketing campaigns, labels, packaging, video assistance, social media and mobile marketing. For more than 50 years, Sir Speedy has led the industry by offering innovative solutions that help our customers communicate better.

