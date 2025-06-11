Sir Speedy Annual Convention Recognizes Top Performance Awards

Sir Speedy, a leading marketing, signs and print services provider, honored top-performing franchisees at its recent Sir Speedy Convention and Vendor Show, which welcomed Sir Speedy owners from across the country and featured the latest insights and tools for franchisees to grow their business.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sir Speedy, a leading marketing, signs and print services provider, honored top-performing franchisees at its annual Sir Speedy Convention and Vendor Show, held May 6-9 in New Orleans. The event welcomed Sir Speedy owners from across the country and featured the latest insights and tools for franchisees to grow their business. It also provided an opportunity to celebrate the network's achievements.

The Sir Speedy Franchisee of the Year Award – the franchise network's most prestigious award – was presented to CJ Sudman of Sir Speedy in Statesville and Mooresville, North Carolina. The award is given to a franchisee who represents the Sir Speedy brand well in their community, has contributed to improving the network and has supported and fostered his or her fellow franchisees.

"CJ continually strives to improve and stay current on trends to offer the latest in products and services to make his customers successful. He operates with the highest standards and customer-focused approach. We are fortunate to have CJ as part of our network," said Richard Lowe, president and CEO of Franchise Services Inc., the parent company of Sir Speedy.

FSI honored its top-performing Sir Speedy franchisees based on sales volume. The following

Sir Speedy franchisees were recognized as the Top 10 franchisees in the network based on 2024 sales:

#1 George Coriaty, Sir Speedy Whittier, CA

#2 Eileen Rosenzweig and Fay Baldwin, Sir Speedy Sarasota, FL

#3 Ed Borash and Dan Losano, Sir Speedy Boston, MA

#4 Steve & Emily Albritton, Sir Speedy Tampa, FL

#5 Brian & Alexis Lenz, Sir Speedy Carrollton, TX

#6 Salomon Levy and Lemay Sanchez, Sir Speedy Miami Gardens, FL

#7 Bill & Gail Conlon, Sir Speedy Raleigh, NC

#8 John Riley and Alan Gardner, Sir Speedy Newark, DE

#9 Elliot & Carol Dworin, Sir Speedy Hanover, MD

#10 CJ Sudman, Sir Speedy Statesville and Mooresville, NC

In addition, awards were given in these categories based on sales, Top 25, Volume Increase Percentage (VIP), Century Club and Million Dollar Club.

The annual event also featured a dynamic Vendor Show that drew more than 60 vendors, who provided a variety of print, signage and marketing products and services. Xerox, a leader in office and production print technology, was the conference's signature sponsor and showcased their latest product offerings.

About Sir Speedy

Sir Speedy is a signs, print and marketing services provider that specializes in the creation and execution of growth-oriented solutions for small- to medium-sized businesses. Through a worldwide network of independently owned and operated franchises and affiliates, Sir Speedy offers robust digital and offset printing, variable printing, interior and exterior signage, direct mail and fulfillment services, finishing and binding, promotional products, graphic design, tradeshow and event marketing, and websites, including online ordering portals. Advanced solutions include integrated marketing campaigns, labels, packaging, video assistance, social media and mobile marketing. For more than 50 years, Sir Speedy has led the industry by offering innovative solutions that help our customers communicate better.

Contact:

Denise Denton

Vice President, Marketing, Franchise Services Inc.

Phone: 949-348-5400

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.sirspeedy.com/

Media Contact

Denise Denton, Franchise Services Inc., 949-348-5400, [email protected], www.sirspeedy.com/

