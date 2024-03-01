Sir Speedy, PIP and Signal Graphics Outpaced the Industry in 2023

Franchise Services, Inc. reported an outstanding year for its brands Sir Speedy, PIP and Signal Graphics—nationally known franchise companies in the printing, signage and marketing services sector.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franchise Services, Inc. reported an outstanding year for its brands Sir Speedy, PIP and Signal Graphics—nationally known franchise companies in the printing, signage and marketing services sector. Combined comparative sales growth for the company's print franchises increased 5% year-over-year in 2023, in contrast to the U.S. printing industry being down 3%.

"While much of the growth in 2023 was from signage, other products and services contributing to the strong performance include direct mail, mailing services, marketing brochures, labels, promotional products and more printing sales through online ordering portals. Despite inflation and other cost of living variables, companies continue to need these services to market themselves in a competitive marketplace, and we're seeing an influx in spending in all of these areas," says Richard Lowe, president and COO.

The growth is also a reflection of several new, and very motivated owners, who have joined the Sir Speedy and PIP networks. Some are second-generation to their parents who started the businesses 20 to 30+ years ago and others are business professionals who were ready for entrepreneurship and bought their centers because they see the growth opportunities in the graphic communications industry from printing to signs and more.

In 2024, seven franchises across the country are celebrating 50 years in business. For many Sir Speedy and PIP franchises this milestone is a testament to the adapting, innovative, entrepreneurial spirit of the owners and their families, Lowe adds.

Sir Speedy and PIP introduced new logos and branding in 2022 to optimize their market positioning as the leading multi-location signs, print and marketing services providers that can help organizations with all their business communication needs.

