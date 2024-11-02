Sirius Signal Announces Price Reduction on Full Line of Marine Safety Devices

Just in time for the holidays, our customers can enjoy even greater value on marine safety essentials. Post this

"Increased sales worldwide along with improved vertical integration have reduced costs across our entire production process," said Anthony Covelli, CEO of Sirius Signal. "We are delighted to pass these savings directly to our customers."

Sirius Signal has been at the forefront of marine safety since 2014 when it launched the first SOS eVDSD for boaters, offering a safer alternative to toxic marine flares while meeting USCG VDS requirements. Over the years, the company has consistently adapted to technological advancements, emphasizing superior performance, service, durability, and value. Today, Sirius Signal proudly manufactures more SOS eVDSD models worldwide than any other competitor.

"At Sirius Signal, we aim to continually improve our customer value and satisfaction, working hard to find new ways to delight customers in the boating community," said Steven Caldero, VP of Sales. "We regularly review our costs so we are able to position our products at the most affordable price possible."

