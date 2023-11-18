Sirius Signal Receives Paddling Magazine Industry Award

Watersports Safety Dry Bag Kit Named Best Safety & Rescue Product
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sirius Signal, the leader in marine safety innovations, announced today that its Watersports Safety Dry Bag Kit—which contains useful emergency equipment for all watersports activities—has been honored by Paddling Magazine with one of its 2024 Industry Awards. Named Best Safety & Rescue Product, the Safety Dry Bag Kit SB-3L includes a lithium battery-powered model C-1004 SOS eVDSD and floating flashlight, first aid kit, and other important "should always carry" items to ensure on-water safety in a custom three-liter dry bag.
"It's an honor to receive this Paddling Industry Award for #1 in Best Safety & Rescue product," said Anthony Covelli, Sirius Signal CEO. "We recognize the fastest growing watersport for recreational activity is paddling and want to provide the best gear possible. Our SB-3L Dry Safety Bag not only provides the required distress signaling equipment but other items considered smart and best on the water practice."
It's well recognized that most kayak and paddle sport activities start in the daytime with the intention of ending by dark. However, it's after something goes wrong that nighttime comes into play. The award-winning kit includes a waterproof phone carry bag that allows operation of most smartphones right in the sealed pouch along with QR codes allowing the free download of the most powerful and popular Afloat Plan Home app.
The impetus for developing the kit was widow Judy Schink, whose husband David drowned while kayaking. She said, "If my husband would have had this kit, he would have been able to send out the SOS signal when it got dark. The Afloat Plan Home app would have told us he was overdue and where he'd been, allowing Search and Rescue to begin earlier and increasing the chance he could have been saved."
About Sirius Signal Sirius Signal produces U.S. Coast Guard- and Transport Canada-approved day and nighttime distress devices with a focus on safety, technology, effectiveness, and sustainability. To learn more about purchasing Sirius Signal devices or being a part of our team, visit us at www.siriussignal.com or call 888.526.0005.
