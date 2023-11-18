Sirius Signal Receives Paddling Magazine Industry Award

"If my husband would have had this kit, he would have been able to send out the SOS signal when it got dark... allowing Search and Rescue to begin earlier and increasing the chance he could have been saved." - Judy Schink, widow of a kayaking accident victim. Post this

It's well recognized that most kayak and paddle sport activities start in the daytime with the intention of ending by dark. However, it's after something goes wrong that nighttime comes into play. The award-winning kit includes a waterproof phone carry bag that allows operation of most smartphones right in the sealed pouch along with QR codes allowing the free download of the most powerful and popular Afloat Plan Home app.

The impetus for developing the kit was widow Judy Schink, whose husband David drowned while kayaking. She said, "If my husband would have had this kit, he would have been able to send out the SOS signal when it got dark. The Afloat Plan Home app would have told us he was overdue and where he'd been, allowing Search and Rescue to begin earlier and increasing the chance he could have been saved."

About Sirius Signal Sirius Signal produces U.S. Coast Guard- and Transport Canada-approved day and nighttime distress devices with a focus on safety, technology, effectiveness, and sustainability. To learn more about purchasing Sirius Signal devices or being a part of our team, visit us at www.siriussignal.com or call 888.526.0005.

