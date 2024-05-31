Sirius Signal Releases New Convenient Suction Cup Mounting System

Display mount enables quick and easy deployment of all Sirius Signal SOS eVDSD models
SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sirius Signal, the world's leader in marine safety distress signal innovations, announced today the launch of a suction cup mount for all SOS distress lights it makes. In seconds, the mount can be deployed on any flat, smooth surface — horizontal and vertical — with full adjustability for the proper display angle.
"We have long recognized the need to quickly and effectively deploy our SOS eVDSD in times of emergency," said Anthony Covelli, Sirius Signal CEO. "This new design takes it to a whole new level. In seconds, you can attach the mount, adjust its angle and display the flashing signal above your line of sight."
Durable marinized materials with a lever-activated suction cup adhere securely to most flat surfaces. "Even if the mount is dislodged for some reason and falls in the water, it is designed to float with the SOS eVDSD," noted Richard Gunderson, Sirius Signal VP of Engineering.
"Recognizing Sirius Signal has produced more models than any other manufacturer worldwide, we wanted to make certain the mount works with any model we have ever produced," added Steve Caldero, Sirius Signal VP of Sales.
The mount set comes with two inserts, one for models C-1001, C-1003 and C-1004 and another for the C-1002 model. It can be purchased online direct from Sirius Signal or Amazon. Authorized Sirius Signal dealers will also have the mounting kit.
