Sirius Signal Releases New Convenient Suction Cup Mounting System

"We have long recognized the need to quickly and effectively deploy our SOS eVDSD in times of emergency," said Anthony Covelli, Sirius Signal CEO. Post this

Durable marinized materials with a lever-activated suction cup adhere securely to most flat surfaces. "Even if the mount is dislodged for some reason and falls in the water, it is designed to float with the SOS eVDSD," noted Richard Gunderson, Sirius Signal VP of Engineering.

"Recognizing Sirius Signal has produced more models than any other manufacturer worldwide, we wanted to make certain the mount works with any model we have ever produced," added Steve Caldero, Sirius Signal VP of Sales.

The mount set comes with two inserts, one for models C-1001, C-1003 and C-1004 and another for the C-1002 model. It can be purchased online direct from Sirius Signal or Amazon. Authorized Sirius Signal dealers will also have the mounting kit.

Sirius Signal produces U.S. Coast Guard Transport Canada- and Australian-approved day and nighttime distress devices with a focus on safety, technology, effectiveness, and sustainability. To learn more about purchasing Sirius Signal devices or being a part of our team, visit us at www.siriussignal.com or call 888.526.0005.

