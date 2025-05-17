Sirius Signal Supplies World's Largest Boating Club With Modern Electronic Visual Distress Signal Devices

"We have recognized that our club members should have safe, effective and easy to deploy distress signals should any emergency arise on the water," said Nic Thomas, senior director of club operations. Post this

In combination with the distress light, a suction cup mount is provided for club members to display it safely above their line of sight. A video linked by a dynamic QR code gives Freedom Club boaters education and instructions on proper use.

"Our SOS visual distress signal products paired with 'how to and when to use' instructions provide invaluable operational safety for Freedom Boat Club members," said Anthony Covelli, Sirius Signal CEO. "This is foundationally what Freedom Boat Club emphasizes in its Unlimited Boat Training Program."

Continued adoption of these modern electronic signal devices makes sense because they are superior to pyrotechnic marine flares. In addition, they require purchase just one time and eliminate the need for disposal of toxic waste.

