Sirius Signal Supplies World's Largest Boating Club With Modern Electronic Visual Distress Signal Devices

Freedom Boat Club — subsidiary of Brunswick Corporation — equips corporate club boats with state-of-the-art SOS flashing distress lights
PEND OREILLE, Idaho, May 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sirius Signal, the world's leader in marine safety distress signal innovation and manufacturing, announced today it is providing its high-performance single visible white color plus non-visible infrared SOS flashing distress light to Freedom Boat Club's fleet. The Model C-1004 electronic boat flare and daytime distress flag is U.S. Coast Guard approved to meet all visual distress signal requirements. Together both provide greater safety for boaters — it also replaces dangerous and toxic pyrotechnic marine flares.
"We have recognized that our club members should have safe, effective and easy to deploy distress signals should any emergency arise on the water," said Nic Thomas, senior director of club operations.
In combination with the distress light, a suction cup mount is provided for club members to display it safely above their line of sight. A video linked by a dynamic QR code gives Freedom Club boaters education and instructions on proper use.
"Our SOS visual distress signal products paired with 'how to and when to use' instructions provide invaluable operational safety for Freedom Boat Club members," said Anthony Covelli, Sirius Signal CEO. "This is foundationally what Freedom Boat Club emphasizes in its Unlimited Boat Training Program."
Continued adoption of these modern electronic signal devices makes sense because they are superior to pyrotechnic marine flares. In addition, they require purchase just one time and eliminate the need for disposal of toxic waste.
About Sirius Signal
Sirius Signal produces U.S. Coast Guard Transport Canada- and Australian-approved day and nighttime distress devices with a focus on safety, technology, performance and sustainability. To learn more about purchasing Sirius Signal devices or being a part of our team, visit us at www.siriussignal.com or call 888.526.0005.
