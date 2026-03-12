Sirius Signal Unveils A-1001 with Mini Solo: The World's Smallest Electronic Flare

Sirius Signal launches the A-1001, featuring the 'Mini Solo'—the world's smallest USCG-legal electronic flare. This device replaces hazardous pyrotechnics with a high-intensity white SOS LED and integrates infrared (IR) for superior night vision detection by search and rescue (SAR) teams.
LAKE PEND OREILLE, Idaho, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sirius Signal, the global leader in marine electronic signal flares, today announced the worldwide release of its latest next-generation SOS Electronic Visual Distress Signaling Device (eVDSD) assembly, the A-1001. The complete A-1001 device measures 4 ¼ inches by 4 ¼ inches with a height of 10 inches, and it houses the Mini Solo module, which is officially the smallest and lightest legal electronic flare replacement in the world.
Measuring just 1 ¾ inches in diameter and 4 ¾ inches tall, the Mini Solo is the internal eVDSD module of the A-1001 assembly. This compact, dual-signal distress light flashes alternating infrared and white SOS signals. This compact unit is designed for maximum portability without sacrificing safety or performance.
"Detached by itself, the small independently floating Mini Solo meets every USCG carriage requirement for a night-time visual distress signal," said Anthony Covelli, CEO of Sirius Signal. "It's long puzzled me why pyrotechnic flares, which are inherently unsafe and an environmental disaster, are still being used by boaters. The Sirius Signal A-1001 offers a safer, more effective alert and locate signal."
Integrated Distress Signal Solution
The A-1001 is more than just a light; it is a comprehensive safety kit. The main unit includes a daytime signal flag stored directly within the handle, ensuring all USCG-required marine Visual Distress Signals (VDS) are kept together in one place.
"When boarded for inspection, having all your safety signal gear together makes the process seamless," said Steven Caldero, VP of Sales. "Furthermore, all our distress signal products can be displayed hands-free—a critical feature that no other competing product offers."
Durability and Availability
Built to withstand the harshest marine environments, the A-1001 features superior anti-corrosion protection. It is powered by maintenance-free, user-serviceable lithium batteries with a shelf life of 10 years, ensuring it is ready when needed most.
The A-1001 SOS eVDSD is available now on the Sirius Signal website, Amazon.com, and at premier marine retailers worldwide.
About Sirius Signal
Sirius Signal holds nine U.S. patents and was the first manufacturer to introduce LED-powered pyrotechnic flare replacements. Their products are approved for carriage by the U.S. Coast Guard, Transport Canada, and Australian MAST. To learn more about purchasing Sirius Signal devices or joining the team, visit www.siriussignal.com or call 888-526-0005.
Media Contact
Danielle Doyle, Sirius Signal LLC, 1 8885260005, [email protected], Sirius Signal LLC
SOURCE Sirius Signal LLC
