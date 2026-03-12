Sirius Signal Unveils A-1001 with Mini Solo: The World's Smallest Electronic Flare

"When boarded for inspection, having all your safety signal gear together makes the process seamless. Furthermore, all our distress signal products can be displayed hands-free—a critical feature that no other competing product offers." — Steven Caldero, VP of Sales Post this

The A-1001 features a dual-signal "Mini Solo" distress light that flashes alternating infrared and white SOS signals. This compact unit is designed for maximum portability without sacrificing safety or performance.

"Detached by itself, the small independently floating Mini Solo meets every USCG carriage requirement for a night-time visual distress signal," said Anthony Covelli, CEO of Sirius Signal. "It's long puzzled me why pyrotechnic flares, which are inherently unsafe and an environmental disaster, are still being used by boaters. The Sirius Signal A-1001 offers a safer, more effective alert and locate signal."

Integrated Distress Signal Solution

The A-1001 is more than just a light; it is a comprehensive safety kit. The main unit includes a daytime signal flag stored directly within the handle, ensuring all USCG-required marine Visual Distress Signals (VDS) are kept together in one place.

"When boarded for inspection, having all your safety signal gear together makes the process seamless," said Steven Caldero, VP of Sales. "Furthermore, all our distress signal products can be displayed hands-free—a critical feature that no other competing product offers."

Durability and Availability

Built to withstand the harshest marine environments, the A-1001 features superior anti-corrosion protection. It is powered by maintenance-free, user-serviceable lithium batteries with a shelf life of 10 years, ensuring it is ready when needed most.

The A-1001 SOS eVDSD is available now on the Sirius Signal website, Amazon.com, and at premier marine retailers worldwide.

About Sirius Signal

Sirius Signal holds nine U.S. patents and was the first manufacturer to introduce LED-powered pyrotechnic flare replacements. Their products are approved for carriage by the U.S. Coast Guard, Transport Canada, and Australian MAST. To learn more about purchasing Sirius Signal devices or joining the team, visit www.siriussignal.com or call 888-526-0005.

