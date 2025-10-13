Siro Teams Up with Salesforce to Leverage Field Sales Conversation Data at Scale

The new technology integration between Siro and Salesforce captures in-person sales conversations in Salesforce, transforming business outcomes with deep customer insights.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Siro today announced a robust product partnership with Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) ahead of Dreamforce 2025.

Data from in-person sales conversations disappear the moment those discussions end – unrecorded, unanalyzed, and impossible for the rest of the business to learn from.

Now, businesses can collect, analyze, and understand the enormous amount of previously uncollected customer data revealed during in-person sales conversations, with the power of Salesforce and Siro.

After an in-person customer conversation, Siro instantly populates Salesforce fields and creates the right follow-up tasks. Customers can initiate Siro's AI recording from Salesforce mobile apps, access full transcriptions and AI summaries within Salesforce, and chat with Agentforce AI agents for details on face-to-face sales interactions.

With Siro and Salesforce, humans and AI agents collaborate seamlessly, allowing executives, sales managers, and salespeople to focus on what truly matters - building trust, solving problems, and creating moments that make a difference.

"We've always envisioned a world where in-person sales professionals can focus on their customers, not on tedious admin work. This partnership with Salesforce and Agentforce is a huge step forward in creating that future: clean data, automated follow-ups, and even strategic boardroom insights—all handled seamlessly." - Jake Cronin, Siro CEO and Co-Founder

Siro will be at Dreamforce 2025

Siro is a Groundbreaker sponsor at Dreamforce 2025, exhibiting at booth #348.

In addition, Siro will share the executive insights leaders can distil from thousands of in-person conversations at the following times:

Wednesday, October 15th, 8:30 AM - 8:50 AM, Moscone North, LL, Campground, Theater 3

Thursday, October 16th, 12:00 PM - 12:20 PM, Moscone South, LL, Content Pavilion, Stage 2

Siro Company Description

Before Siro, in-person sales teams were flying blind. The conversations that won deals, shaped customer perceptions, and drove revenue disappeared the moment they ended – unrecorded, unanalyzed, and impossible for the rest of the business to learn from. Siro changes that.

Siro records, transcribes, and analyzes in-person sales conversations to surface insights from the field, supercharge coaching, and reveal missed revenue.

Leaders gain crisp executive insights distilled from thousands of conversations to make better decisions on product, prices, and competitors. Reps get personalized sales coaching, organizations automate workflows like CRM entry and task creation, and leaders gain visibility into customer needs and deal drivers at scale.

See what happens when companies capture their most valuable customer data at scale—the face-to-face sales conversations that happen on porches, in showrooms, and at kitchen tables.

