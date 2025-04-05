Sirois Tool is Now an Authorized Reseller of Mitutoyo Indicators for Dow Gages

Adding Mitutoyo Digital Indicators increases our flexibility. We may also be able to reduce lead times for our custom gages when we have the option of incorporating either a Mahr Federal or a Mitutoyo Indicator. Post this

Sirois Tool CEO and President Alan Ortner says the company and its customers will benefit from its new ability to offer our customers both brands.

"In addition to expanding the options we can offer our customers," Ortner says, "adding Mitutoyo Digital Indicators increases our flexibility. We may also be able to reduce lead times for our custom gages when we have the option of incorporating either a Mahr Federal or a Mitutoyo Indicator." Indicators from both companies are widely recognized for their high precision, reliability, and durability.

Mitutoyo Digital Indicators are among the most user-friendly available. They have larger buttons and clearer plus/minus readings, which make them very easy to handle, program and read.

"Some of our customers have told us that they prefer the Mitutoyo Digital Indicator for its ease of use," Ortner said. "Mahr and Mitutoyo are two of the most longstanding, reputable companies in the gage industry, and we're happy to be able to offer both to our customers."

Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Berlin, CT, Sirois Tool (siroistool.com) is an AS9100 certified manufacturing company that provides precision tooling, jigs, fixtures, gages, and precision machined parts and assemblies for specialty machine manufacturers and many other industries including firearms, bearings, aerospace, and medical.

