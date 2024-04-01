Sisters Hope to Guide Readers On A Journey of Faith by Sharing Their Mother's Devotions During the Last Stage of Her Life

Authors hope to encourage utilizing faith as a coping skill to overcome grief
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sisters Jacquelyn and Sandra Claude were by their mother's side in 1998 as she succumbed to cancer. During the last stages of her life, she recorded the real-time thoughts and moments, as she chronicled her faith in God. The sisters decided to share these moments in hopes that readers will find encouragement in these scriptures and responses "to bring them over the storms of life."
In "Prayer Time: Chronicles of a Mother's Devotions Towards the End of Life," readers are provided a glimpse into the life of the Claude family as they head towards the inevitable death of their matriarch. Mary Claude was a devout woman of God, a widow and mother of 18 children. Each chapter provides a quick narrative about Mary and her family, along with a prayer she recounted during her illness and a blank page for the reader to record any of their own thoughts.
"My mother's life, trials and disappointments taught me how to trust God, endure hardships, be patient and love the most difficult people," said Sandra.
Sandra and Jacquelyn each wrote separate sections of the book, and reflect fondly on some of their happiest times with their mother, until the book ends with several different thoughts about faith from some of their other siblings.
"We hope our book reminds everyone that during pain and sorrow, they can find peace through faith," said Jacquelyn.
ISBN: ISBN (softcover); ISBN (hardcover); ISBN (electronic)
About the author
Jacquelyn Claude obtained her bachelor's degree in nursing from Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Va., and her master's in public health from Walden University, Minneapolis, Minn. She has been a registered nurse for over 20 years and recently received her certification as a Faith Community Nurse. Jacquelyn is a friend, sister, aunt and leader dedicated to promoting an atmosphere of wholeness and healing to those who have suffered the loss of a love.
Sandra Claude received her AAS from ECPI University, Virginia Beach, Va. Then, she fully enlisted in the United States Air Force with a special interest in electronics. She served over nine years on active duty as a Telecommunications Technician with two overseas tours and one combat tour. After completing her time in the military, she earned a bachelor's in information technology from Franklin University, Columbus, Ohio. She is currently enjoying her career at Wright Patterson AFB in Ohio and is one of the founding members of the Chicago component of the National Association of Black Military Women (NABMW).
