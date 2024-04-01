Sisters Hope to Guide Readers On A Journey of Faith by Sharing Their Mother's Devotions During the Last Stage of Her Life

"My mother's life, trials and disappointments taught me how to trust God, endure hardships, be patient and love the most difficult people," said Sandra. Post this

"My mother's life, trials and disappointments taught me how to trust God, endure hardships, be patient and love the most difficult people," said Sandra.

Sandra and Jacquelyn each wrote separate sections of the book, and reflect fondly on some of their happiest times with their mother, until the book ends with several different thoughts about faith from some of their other siblings.

"We hope our book reminds everyone that during pain and sorrow, they can find peace through faith," said Jacquelyn.

"Prayer Time: Chronicles of a Mother's Devotions Towards the End of Life"

By Jacquelyn Claude and Sandra Claude

ISBN: ISBN (softcover); ISBN (hardcover); ISBN (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Jacquelyn Claude obtained her bachelor's degree in nursing from Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Va., and her master's in public health from Walden University, Minneapolis, Minn. She has been a registered nurse for over 20 years and recently received her certification as a Faith Community Nurse. Jacquelyn is a friend, sister, aunt and leader dedicated to promoting an atmosphere of wholeness and healing to those who have suffered the loss of a love.

Sandra Claude received her AAS from ECPI University, Virginia Beach, Va. Then, she fully enlisted in the United States Air Force with a special interest in electronics. She served over nine years on active duty as a Telecommunications Technician with two overseas tours and one combat tour. After completing her time in the military, she earned a bachelor's in information technology from Franklin University, Columbus, Ohio. She is currently enjoying her career at Wright Patterson AFB in Ohio and is one of the founding members of the Chicago component of the National Association of Black Military Women (NABMW).

To learn more, please visit http://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/846233-prayer-time.

