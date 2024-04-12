SITC and the NCI Announce Fourth Year of Collaboration with the New AI in IO: Computational Immuno-oncology Webinar Series

"As a SITC strategic initiative, we are at the forefront of understanding and implementing AI across IO research and clinical care. This webinar series serves as an excellent foundation for our efforts to effectively apply AI in cancer patient care across the globe." Post this

Organized by the SITC Big Data and Data Sharing Committee, these nine free-to-attend digital events will help individual research labs to embrace the computational challenges of analyzing and integrating diverse assay data across the spectrum of immuno-oncology using AI. This series will serve as an excellent resource for all stakeholders interested in expanding their knowledge in artificial intelligence and immuno-oncology.

For more information on this series and the schedule of webinars, please visit: http://www.sitcancer.org/CompIO

"This series reflects our commitment to harnessing AI's potential in immuno-oncology, aiming to empower researchers with the skills needed to navigate and leverage complex data for cancer research," said Song Liu, PhD, Big Data and Data Sharing Committee, Chair. "Our focus this year on AI applications is driven by the technology's unprecedented promise to significantly advance our understanding and treatment of cancer. We anticipate that this series will foster innovation, enhance cross-disciplinary engagement, and contribute to accelerating progress in cancer research, benefiting scientists at all career stages."

The following are the organizers for this series:

Song Liu, PhD – Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center NCI Cancer Moonshot IOTN & DRSN – Big Data and Data Sharing Committee, Chair

Carsten Krieg, PhD – Medical University of South Carolina – Big Data and Data Sharing Committee, Co-Chair

Alan Hutson, PhD – Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center NCI Cancer Moonshot IOTN & DRSN – Big Data and Data Sharing Committee, Past Chair

Riyue Bao, PhD – UPMC Hillman Cancer Center – Big Data and Data Sharing Committee, Member

To read more about these free webinars and to see the list of expert speakers, please visit: http://www.sitcancer.CompIO

About SITC

Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings, and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

