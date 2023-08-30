SITC Announces 2023 Class of Fellows to the Academy of Immuno-Oncology

"It is exciting to honor this slate of incredible individuals who have all made immeasurable contributions to the field of cancer immunotherapy and to patients affected by cancer. SITC looks forward to celebrating this new class of Fellows at the 38th Annual Meeting this fall in San Diego." Tweet this

2023 Class of the Academy:

Michael B. Atkins, MD – Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center

Nina Bhardwaj, MD, PhD – Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, The Tisch Cancer Institute

Douglas R. Lowy, MD – National Cancer Institute, NIH

Crystal Mackall, MD – Stanford University

Miriam Merad, MD, PhD – Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Jeffrey S. Weber, MD, PhD – Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health

SITC solicits nominations and inducts a new class of FAIO on an annual basis. The next call for nominations will be in the spring of 2024.

The Academy of Immuno-Oncology was established by SITC to honor individuals who have launched the field of cancer immunotherapy into the breakthrough cancer treatment it is today, bringing together the brightest minds in the field in order to inspire the next generation of immuno-oncologists.

About SITC

Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact

Thomas Martin, Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, 414-271-2456, [email protected], https://www.sitcancer.org

Twitter

SOURCE Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer