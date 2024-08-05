SITC Announces 2024 Class of Fellows to the Academy of Immuno-Oncology

"Each year, we honor those who have made seminal contributions to move the field of cancer immunotherapy forward to the benefit of patients," said SITC President Leisha A. Emens, MD, PhD. Post this

2024 Class of the Academy:

Glenn Dranoff, MD – Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Tom Gajewski, MD, PhD – University of Chicago

Ira Mellman, PhD – Genentech

Antoni Ribas, MD, PhD – University of California Los Angeles

Jedd Wolchok, MD, PhD, FAACR, FASCO – Weill Cornell Medicine

Laurence Zitvogel, MD, PhD – Institut Gustave Roussy

SITC solicits nominations and inducts a new class of FAIO on an annual basis. The next call for nominations will be in the spring of 2025.

The Academy of Immuno-Oncology was established by SITC to honor individuals who have launched the field of cancer immunotherapy into the breakthrough cancer treatment it is today, bringing together the brightest minds in the field in order to inspire the next generation of immuno-oncologists.

