SITC Announces 2025 Class of Fellows to the Academy Of Immuno-Oncology

"FAIO inductees represent the highest level of achievement in cancer immunotherapy. This year's class reflects the vision, innovation, and dedication that continue to transform the lives of patients." - SITC Executive Council Chair Leisha A. Emens, MD, PhD Post this

2025 Class of the Academy:

Julie R. Brahmer, MD, MSc, FASCO – Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins

George Coukos, MD, PhD – Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, Lausanne Branch, and Lausanne University Hospital, and University of Lausanne

F. Stephen Hodi, MD – Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Michael Lotze, MD, FACS – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Ignacio (Nacho) Melero, MD, PhD – Clinica Universidad de Navarra Medical School and Cima, and Nuffield Department of Medicine - University of Oxford

SITC solicits nominations and inducts a new class of FAIO on an annual basis. The next call for nominations will be in the spring of 2026.

The Academy of Immuno-Oncology was established by SITC to honor individuals who have launched the field of cancer immunotherapy into the breakthrough cancer treatment it is today, bringing together the brightest minds in the field in order to inspire the next generation of immuno-oncologists.

About SITC

Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact

Thomas Martin, Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), 414-271-2456, [email protected], sitcancer.org

Twitter

SOURCE Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)