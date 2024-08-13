SITC Announces Fireside Chat with Dr. Kim Rathmell and Dr. Leisha Emens at its 39th Annual Meeting

"I am honored to host this important discussion with Dr. Rathmell, Director of the National Cancer Institute, as she shares insights from her extensive experience." - SITC President Leisha Emens, MD, PhD Post this

Dr. Rathmell is an accomplished physician-scientist, from treating patients with kidney cancer to conducting research that has advanced how scientists understand the molecular and genetic drivers of the disease. Her genomic studies have led to the identification of new molecular biomarkers to help detect and treat kidney cancers earlier. In addition to publishing hundreds of scientific articles about her research studies, Dr. Rathmell has also published on ethical issues such as cancer drug shortages and conflicts of interest in scientific publishing. Beyond her research interests, she is deeply committed to mentoring and developing the next generation of physician–scientists.

The conversation between Dr. Emens and Dr. Rathmell will cover a range of topics including expanding infrastructure for cellular therapies, multi-stakeholder engagement and advice for female scientific leaders. This exchange aims to provide valuable insights and allow attendees to understand the NCI's future and its role in ending the disease of cancer.

Visit http://www.sitcancer.org/2024 for the latest updates and to register for SITC's 39th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs, being held from Nov. 6–10, 2024, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX. Virtual participation is also available. Visit http://www.sitcancer.org for more information on this event and other SITC resources.

SITC 2024 attendees will:

Participate in key scientific sessions focused on a variety of basic-, translational- and clinical-focused topics from leaders in the field

Learn about cutting-edge research with over 1,400 oral abstract presentations and poster presentations

Engage with industry representatives and learn about the latest technological advances in our exhibit hall

Earn continuing education credits

Connect with other SITC 2024 attendees from around the world

About SITC

Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

