SITC Announces Keynote Speakers Dr. Jennifer Wargo and Dr. Ira Mellman at its 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting

As the largest conference focused solely on cancer immunotherapy, SITC 2025 will feature cutting-edge research presentations by experts in the field, oral and poster abstract presentations and ample opportunity for structured and informal discussions, including important networking opportunities. The meeting also includes updates on major national and international initiatives coming from academia, government and industry.

"We have assembled an exceptional roster of speakers in the field of immuno-oncology, unveiling the latest research and data in the field. We expect some of the most exciting data to be presented in the added clinical oral abstract sessions." remarked Miriam Merad, MD, PhD, FAIO and 2025 Annual Program Committee Chair. "At this critical time in the field, the meeting will convene all stakeholders in the field to discuss the latest science and how to continue advancing treatments for cancer patients across the globe."

Visit http://www.sitcancer.org/2025 for the latest updates and to register for SITC's 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs, being held from Nov. 5–9, 2025, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, MD. Virtual participation is also available. Visit http://www.sitcancer.org for more information on this event and other SITC resources.

SITC 2025 attendees will:

Participate in key scientific sessions focused on a variety of basic-, translational- and clinical-focused topics from leaders in the field

Learn about cutting-edge research via oral abstract presentations and poster presentations – the 39th Annual Meeting had over 1,500 abstract submissions

Engage with industry representatives and learn about the latest technological advances in our exhibit hall

Earn continuing education credits

Connect with other SITC 2025 attendees from around the world

Registration for SITC 2025 is now open. Also, abstract submissions for Regular and Young Investigator Award Abstracts are open until June 26, 2025.

About SITC

Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Thomas Martin, Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, 414.271.2456, [email protected], www.sitcancer.org

