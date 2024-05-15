SITC Announces Keynote Speakers Dr. Rafi Ahmed and Dr. Elizabeth M. Jaffee at its 39th Annual Meeting

"We have curated an exceptional roster of speakers in the field of immuno-oncology, poised to unveil the latest scientific advancements propelling our discipline forward." - Harriet Kluger, MD, Chair of the 2024 SITC Annual Program Committee Post this

As the largest conference focused solely on cancer immunotherapy, SITC 2024 will feature cutting-edge research presentations by experts in the field, oral and poster abstract presentations and ample opportunity for structured and informal discussions, including important networking opportunities. The meeting also includes updates on major national and international initiatives coming from academia, government and industry.

"We have curated an exceptional roster of speakers in the field of immuno-oncology, poised to unveil the latest scientific advancements propelling our discipline forward," remarked Harriet Kluger, MD, Chair of the 2024 SITC Annual Program Committee. "This period continues to be transformative for cancer immunology and immunotherapy, and the innovative science, dynamic interactions, and collaborative opportunities emblematic of SITC Annual Meetings will undoubtedly help attendees pioneer novel treatments for cancer patients."

Visit http://www.sitcancer.org/2024 for the latest updates and to register for SITC's 39th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs, being held from Nov. 6–10, 2024, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX. Virtual participation is also available. Visit http://www.sitcancer.org for more information on this event and other SITC resources.

SITC 2024 attendees will:

Participate in key scientific sessions focused on a variety of basic-, translational- and clinical-focused topics from leaders in the field

Learn about cutting-edge research via oral abstract presentations and poster presentations – the 38th Annual Meeting had over 1,500 abstract submissions

Engage with industry representatives and learn about the latest technological advances in our exhibit hall

Earn continuing education credits

Connect with other SITC 2024 attendees from around the world

About SITC

Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

