SITC Announces Keynote Speakers Dr. Rafi Ahmed and Dr. Elizabeth M. Jaffee at its 39th Annual Meeting

MILWAUKEE, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is excited to announce Rafi Ahmed, PhD, FAIO from the Emory University School of Medicine as the Keynote Speaker at its 39th Annual Meeting and Pre-Conference Programs (SITC 2024). SITC is also hosting Elizabeth M. Jaffee, MD, FAIO, FAACR, FACP, FAAAS from the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, the 2024 recipient of the Richard V. Smalley Memorial Award and Lectureship, the society's most prestigious award and which honors those who have been pioneers in their work and made a notable impact on the field of cancer immunotherapy. Dr. Jaffee will also give a presentation as a part of this award. The title of her presentation is, "The Era of Cancer Vaccines Has Arrived."
"SITC takes immense pride in uniting luminaries in cancer immunotherapy to advance scientific frontiers and nurture the next generation of immuno-oncology researchers and clinicians," remarked Leisha A. Emens, MD, PhD, President of SITC.
As the largest conference focused solely on cancer immunotherapy, SITC 2024 will feature cutting-edge research presentations by experts in the field, oral and poster abstract presentations and ample opportunity for structured and informal discussions, including important networking opportunities. The meeting also includes updates on major national and international initiatives coming from academia, government and industry.
"We have curated an exceptional roster of speakers in the field of immuno-oncology, poised to unveil the latest scientific advancements propelling our discipline forward," remarked Harriet Kluger, MD, Chair of the 2024 SITC Annual Program Committee. "This period continues to be transformative for cancer immunology and immunotherapy, and the innovative science, dynamic interactions, and collaborative opportunities emblematic of SITC Annual Meetings will undoubtedly help attendees pioneer novel treatments for cancer patients."
Visit http://www.sitcancer.org/2024 for the latest updates and to register for SITC's 39th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs, being held from Nov. 6–10, 2024, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX. Virtual participation is also available. Visit http://www.sitcancer.org for more information on this event and other SITC resources.
SITC 2024 attendees will:
- Participate in key scientific sessions focused on a variety of basic-, translational- and clinical-focused topics from leaders in the field
- Learn about cutting-edge research via oral abstract presentations and poster presentations – the 38th Annual Meeting had over 1,500 abstract submissions
- Engage with industry representatives and learn about the latest technological advances in our exhibit hall
- Earn continuing education credits
- Connect with other SITC 2024 attendees from around the world
