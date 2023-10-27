SITC Launches Inaugural Biotech Strategic Initiative at Annual Meeting with Goal of Accelerating 100 FDA-Approved Cancer Immunotherapy Drugs over the Next 10 Years

We are thrilled to convene great minds from this thriving community to accelerate discovery and the development of innovative medicines to cure patients. Post this

"We are thrilled to convene great minds from this thriving community to accelerate the discovery and the development of innovative medicines to cure patients," said Dr. Zhen Su, Committee Chair. "The past 10 years have ushered in so much progress through shared learning. We now have the opportunity to establish a new standard of collaboration that eliminates conventional barriers to progress and creates a clear path for patient impact, enabling our goal of another 100 IO approvals over the next 10 years."

The biotech scientific session will feature promising, next-wave IO approaches and novel clinical trial results that have the potential to advance the field. The session will highlight a range of diverse modalities, including CAR-T cells and T cell engagers for solid tumors, mRNA-based cancer vaccines, bi-specific molecules, next generation immune checkpoint inhibitors, and oncolytic immunotherapies.

"Recent advances in biotechnology and translational science have aligned with our deep understanding of cancer immunobiology to enable us to realize the true potential of IO in treating, intercepting, and preventing cancer," said Dr. Leisha Emens, SITC President. "SITC provides the ideal forum to foster a diverse community of leaders across the IO landscape that shares the goal of disruptive innovation in IO. SITC aims to nurture an ecosystem that will catalyze therapeutic innovation, collaboratively incubating and developing ideas that enable the implementation of both effective cancer immunotherapies and cancer immunoprevention strategies for patients, leading to our goal of a cancer-free world."

Over 400 hundred public or private biotech companies in the US are focused on IO or have platforms with specific indications for cancer immunotherapies. In addition, well over 10,000 scientific professionals, investors, and other key stakeholders are committed to measurable progress in IO. SITC believes that harnessing the collective intellectual power and commitment of diverse leaders in the biotech ecosystem will yield exponential results in creating new medicines for people confronting cancer.

The SITC Board of Director's vision for the Biotech Initiative extends well beyond bringing key stakeholders together. SITC is also defining a framework for the future of drug development through mentorship, education, and relationship-building to bring innovative life-saving, FDA-approved IO medicines to people facing the prospect of cancer.

About SITC

Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Peg Rusconi, Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, 617-910-6217, [email protected], www.sitcancer.org

Thomas Martin, Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, 414-271-2456, [email protected], www.sitcancer.org

Twitter

SOURCE Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer