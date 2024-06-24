SITC Publishes First Manuscript in JITC Special Series on the Current Challenges and Opportunities in Cancer Immunotherapy

"It has been exciting to reflect on how far cancer immunotherapy has come and develop a framework to guide the next decade of progress. This manuscript series is synergistic with SITC's strategic vision and mission," said SITC President Leisha Emens, MD, PhD. Post this

This series updates the landmark editorial published by SITC leaders in 2011, "Defining the critical hurdles in cancer immunotherapy." In the 13 years since that publication, cancer immunotherapy has grown exponentially and completely transformed cancer care. As we enter the next era of cancer immunotherapy, SITC leadership recognized the importance of understanding the complex and evolving landscape of old and new challenges that might hinder the next wave of immuno-oncology approvals or further progress. To support and galvanize the field, an international, multidisciplinary group of cancer immunotherapy experts from academic, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, patient advocacy, and regulatory institutions was convened to redefine the most pressing challenges today and high-impact opportunities to overcome them.

"It has been exciting to reflect on how far cancer immunotherapy has come and develop a framework to guide the next decade of progress. This manuscript series is synergistic with SITC's strategic vision and mission," said SITC President Leisha Emens, MD, PhD. "This overarching manuscript briefly reviews the evolution of the field and looks to future efforts by summarizing prioritized challenges and potent opportunities to further accelerate progress. The manuscript also serves as a call to action to address these critical challenges and work towards overcoming them for the benefit of cancer patients everywhere."

The first manuscript introduces the newly defined challenges and areas of opportunity listed below by describing the state of the field and needs, current challenges, and opportunities for each:

Mechanisms of anti-tumor immunity and toxicity

Biomarker and biospecimen issues

Unique aspects of novel constructs

Host and environmental interactions with tumor immunotherapy

Pre-malignant immunity

Clinical trial design, endpoints, and conduct

Mechanisms of drug resistance

Additionally, to provide a roadmap for the field and catalyze future successes, this overarching manuscript also includes expert-identified strategies or tools that have the potential to be cross-cutting through multiple areas of opportunity and have significant clinical impact if implemented. Central to all the opportunities and strategies discussed are the patients – this manuscript highlights the importance of patient engagement at every step of translational research and the ultimate goal of improving outcomes and survival.

"I am honored to be part of bringing these manuscripts to life," commented Jennifer Wargo, MD, co-chair of the SITC Challenges and Opportunities in Cancer Immunotherapy author group. "I appreciate all of the manuscript authors who contributed their time and expertise, our colleagues who participated in SITC's 2023 Strategic Retreat where these topics were discussed and defined, and the Society for their support of this effort."

The forthcoming manuscripts in the JITC Special Series will take a deeper dive into each area of opportunity described above. More information on the special series can be found here.

About SITC

Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Media Contact

Thomas Martin, Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, 414-271-2456, [email protected], sitcancer.org

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer