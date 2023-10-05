SITC's Goal: Attract San Diego Students to Careers in STEM

"By exposing URG students to cutting-edge cancer immunotherapy research and expert mentors, this STEM workshop creates an inclusive environment where students can develop their identities as scientists and explore careers in cancer immunotherapy." Tweet this

Held in conjunction with the Society's 38th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs, the largest conference in the world dedicated to cancer immunotherapy, aspiring scientists and doctors can discover the field of cancer immunotherapy through networking with local mentors from various backgrounds and listening to two distinct career panels featuring diverse scientists and clinicians at various stages in their careers. Students will gain new perspectives of the different career pathways available in science and medicine.

"SITC is excited to host its second URG Undergraduate in STEM Program and bring the initiative to San Diego," said Mary Dean, JD, CAE, SITC Executive Director. "It is always inspiring to meet with participants, and I look forward to introducing students from San Diego's local colleges and universities to this exciting area of science and medicine."

RSVPs are due Oct. 18. For more information and to reserve a spot, click here.

