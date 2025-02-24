Site-Centric Strategies to Fast-Track Study Startup, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to improve collaboration between study teams and sites to accelerate study startup. The presenters will discuss site-centric approaches to activation that reduce administrative burden, enrollment planning and tracking that sets sites up for recruitment success, and technology to facilitate site-sponsor collaboration and improve visibility.

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Study startup is a relay race that requires smooth handoffs between stakeholders to move forward as efficiently and compliantly as possible. But, sites and sponsors alike often bear the burden of redundant requests and processes that delay timelines.

In this webinar, the expert speakers will dive deep into how to more efficiently progress critical milestones in study startup by describing: