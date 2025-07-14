Site Selection Strategies in 2025: Leveraging Data-Driven Metrics for Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn why outdated site selection methods persist and the costs they impose on both sites and sponsors. Attendees will gain insight into key performance metrics that Sponsors and CROs should prioritize. The featured speakers will share real-world examples of how data-driven visibility leads to better trial performance. The speakers will also discuss the real metrics helping shorten trial start-up timelines.
TORONTO, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Despite rapid advances in trial complexity and technology, site selection strategies haven't kept pace. Most CROs and sponsors still rely on outdated feasibility surveys, static spreadsheets and known investigator relationships, often missing out on sites that are ready and able to deliver today.
This webinar examines how real-world site performance is evolving and why it's time to modernize how we assess site performance capabilities. The speakers will break down the limitations of traditional feasibility data, explore the metrics that matter most now and show how forward-thinking sites are proactively shaping their own visibility in a competitive market.
Join the featured speakers to explore:
- The limitations of traditional site selection methods and how they miss opportunities for better-performing sites
- Insights into the dynamic nature of site visibility and why sites must take a proactive approach to stand out in a competitive market
- How the right data can transform site selection from a reactive process to a strategic, informed decision-making tool
- The practical steps CROs and sponsors can take to modernize site assessment and reduce costly delays in trial start-up
Register now to uncover how evolving site selection strategies and data-driven metrics can enhance trial efficiency and outcomes in 2025.
Join Barry Lake, Co-Founder & President, Devana, RealTime eClinical Solutions; Michael Bonavilla, Executive Director Strategic Partnerships, RealTime eClinical Solutions; E.B. McLindon, CEO, Helios Clinical Research; and Paul Evans, PhD, President & Chief Executive Officer, Velocity Clinical Research, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 12pm EDT (5pm BST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Site Selection Strategies in 2025: Leveraging Data-Driven Metrics for Success.
