SiteSeer Introduces Retail White Space Tool to Identify Market Gaps and Opportunities

"Retail chains that are striving to grow must do so strategically, which is what SiteSeer's suite of tools helps them do," says Tom Kessler, chief product officer of SiteSeer Technologies. "White Space gives retailers a way to analyze a market to determine the optimal store network before they enter it. If the retailer wants to grow in an area where they already operate, they can use White Space to identify the gaps—or 'white space'—between their existing stores. They can compare infill scenarios that will not cannibalize sales for their other stores. White Space is also useful for analyzing a retailer's existing store base to determine whether to consolidate locations or close certain stores and relocate them."

White Space is available as part of a SiteSeer Professional subscription (Advisor or Enterprise plan). Users can leverage pre-built models designed for most retail chain categories or engage the SiteSeer professional services team to customize the tool for their specific requirements.

SiteSeer Technologies, LLC, provides a suite of software, professional services, consulting and support for site selection and market analysis. Its flagship Software-as-a-Service, SiteSeer Professional, is a web-based analytics platform that helps businesses make data-driven location decisions with features and tools that include mapping, trade area analysis, demographics, customer analytics, custom reporting, analytics, model building, hot spots, site scorecards and predictive modeling tools. The SiteSeer Professional product suite also includes a real estate analytics tool (Void Analysis Pro with Retail match and Match Score) and a territory management tool (Automated Territory Optimization Model (ATOM)). Learn more at www.siteseer.com.

