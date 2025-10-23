SiteSeer Launches Demographics On-Demand, with Reports Starting at $89

Demographics On-Demand gives brokers evaluating sites, restaurant and retail store owners planning their next location, and developers evaluating tenant potential quick access to the reliable data they need to make informed site and business decisions. Post this

"SiteSeer is excited to offer another affordable solution to retailers and retail real estate professionals," said Chief Product Officer Tom Kessler. "Demographics On-Demand gives brokers evaluating sites, restaurant and retail store owners planning their next location, and developers evaluating tenant potential quick access to the reliable data they need to make informed site and business decisions. Unlike many reports on the market that are built on outdated data from the U.S. Census or the American Community Survey, ours are accurate and actionable."

"There's long been a need in the market for accessible, one-off demographic reports," said Applied Geographic Solutions Senior Vice President Mike Christenson. "We're thrilled to see AGS data powering this new SiteSeer offering, which will help businesses of all sizes make smarter, data-driven decisions."

To run reports in Demographics On-Demand, users enter a location (address, intersection or GPS coordinates) and choose up to three geographies, such as radius, drive time, ZIP code, or CBSA. Reports are delivered in minutes and easy to understand.

As with SiteSeer's Void Analysis reports, Demographic reports are available on a one-off basis, with no subscription required. For users who regularly need demographic data and other site selection tools, SiteSeer's subscription plans include unlimited Demographic reports and Void Analysis reports, plus access to mapping, trade area analysis, site scorecards, predictive modeling, and more.

Demographics On-Demand is ideal for:

CRE brokers evaluating multiple sites

Shopping center owners and CRE brokers identifying tenants to lease space in their centers

Small and growing retail/restaurant chains expanding into new markets and areas

To explore Demographics On-Demand and view sample Demographic Detail and Demographic Summary reports, visit www.siteseer.com/demographics.

To schedule a demo of the full SiteSeer platform, visit www.siteseer.com/demo.

ABOUT SITESEER TECHNOLOGIES

SiteSeer Technologies, LLC, provides a suite of software, professional services, consulting and support for site selection and market analysis. Its flagship Software-as-a-Service, SiteSeer Professional, is a web-based analytics platform that helps businesses make data-driven location decisions with features and tools that include mapping, trade area analysis, demographics, customer analytics, custom reporting, analytics, model building, hot spots, site scorecards and predictive modeling tools. The SiteSeer Professional product suite also includes a real estate analytics tool (Void Analysis Pro with Retail match and Match Score) and a territory management tool (Automated Territory Optimization Model (ATOM)). Learn more at www.siteseer.com.

