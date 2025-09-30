SiteSeer Revamps Location Profiles for More Accurate Site Selection

"We know model building can be daunting, and Location Profiles provide a ready-made starting point that makes the process easier, faster, and more precise. With 4.0, those templates are now more closely aligned with the real-world patterns of each industry and brand." Post this

"We created Model Builder to empower SiteSeer users with a do-it-yourself toolbox for creating their own site selection and evaluation models," said SiteSeer Chief Product Officer Tom Kessler. "We know model building can be daunting, and Location Profiles provide a ready-made starting point that makes the process easier, faster, and more precise. With 4.0, those templates are now more closely aligned with the real-world patterns of each industry and brand. So, a car wash, grocery store, or fitness chain can start with a ready-to-use model tailored to their business type and then adapt it as needed."

Location Profiles 4.0 is available today to all Analyst, Advisor, and Enterprise plan users. To learn more about the latest release of Location Profiles, contact a client service advisor at 866-524-2804. To see Model Builder in action, schedule a demo of the SiteSeer platform by visiting www.siteseer.com/demo.

ABOUT SITESEER TECHNOLOGIES

SiteSeer Technologies, LLC, provides software and professional services for site selection and market analysis. Its flagship Software-as-a-Service, SiteSeer Professional, is a web-based analytics platform that helps businesses make data-driven site selection and market intelligence decisions. SiteSeer's features and tools include mapping, trade area analysis, demographics, customer analytics, competitive assessment, custom reporting, white space analysis, territory optimization, model building, hot spots, site scorecards, and predictive modeling tools. The SiteSeer Professional product suite also includes a real estate analytics tool (Void Analysis Pro with Retail Match and Match Score) and a territory management tool (Automated Territory Optimization Model (ATOM)). Learn more at www.siteseer.com.

Media Contact

Lance Blick, SiteSeer Technologies, 1 208.308.8844, [email protected], www.siteseer.com

SOURCE SiteSeer Technologies