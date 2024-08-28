SiteSeer Technologies Partners with Resimplifi, Provider of Commercial Real Estate Listing Data

"With this integration, SiteSeer users can screen and forecast actual real estate listings—not just hypothetical locations. We're confident that Resimplifi's data will help our users make more informed, precise, and timely site selection decisions." Post this

"We're thrilled to partner with SiteSeer to offer live commercial real estate listing data to SiteSeer subscribers," says Resimplifi CEO Henry Moore. "This is our first integration with a site selection software partner, and the only partnership of its kind that we're aware of in the market, making SiteSeer a leader in its industry. Because we're a data company, not a marketplace that requires brokers or others to pay to list their available properties, our data is trustworthy, comprehensive and accurate. We're excited to bring our data to developers and brokers as well as retailers, franchise companies and other businesses that use SiteSeer's powerful analytics software to evaluate and choose new markets and sites."

"SiteSeer users trust that we rigorously vet our data partners to ensure the data we provide is not only accurate, but also kept continuously up to date," says Tom Kessler, Chief Product Officer at SiteSeer. "In the fast-paced world of commercial real estate, outdated listings are of little value, which is why we're excited to partner with Resimplifi. Their meticulous data collection and verification process perfectly aligns with the high standards SiteSeer users expect."

Kessler adds, "We are integrating Resimplifi's data across our platform to enhance site selection, forecasting, store relocations, white space analysis, and strategic planning. With this integration, SiteSeer users can screen and forecast actual real estate listings—not just hypothetical locations. We're confident that Resimplifi's data will help our users make more informed, precise, and timely site selection decisions. Together, we will enable our users to stay ahead in a competitive market with the most accurate and actionable insights available."

Current SiteSeer subscribers will automatically receive a free two-week trial of Resimplifi data in September. To learn more about Resimplifi subscription pricing for different levels of SiteSeer plans, contact [email protected].

Learn more about Resimplifi data at https://resimplifi.com/.

Media Contact

Lance Blick, SiteSeer Technologies, 1 208.308.8844, [email protected], www.siteseer.com

SOURCE SiteSeer Technologies