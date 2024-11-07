SitnStand, the Everywhere Lift Chair™, Empowers People with Mobility Disabilities to Safely Stand & Sit with Confidence, Regaining Their Social Lives Ahead of Holidays

When we saw the SitnStand product, it literally almost brought us to tears because we saw so many applications where that product would change my life… The SitnStand has been a miracle product for me. --Jim Kissling, an Indianapolis, Indiana-based user of SitnStand. Post this

Inspired by Friend's Experience to Help Elderly & People with Disabilities to Stand and Sit

According to research published on the National Institutes of Health (NIH) online, people with disabilities "experience loneliness, low perceived social support and social isolation at significantly higher rates than people without a disability". Seeing this difficulty firsthand, SitnStand was born after co-founders Gal Goldner and Iftah Geva recognized the significant need within families and communities globally after being inspired by a friend who desperately sought a way to help an elderly parent safely and easily stand up from sitting on the couch. Goldner and Geva poured over 60,000 hours into 200 samples and prototypes, ultimately building a product that promotes prolonged independence among the senior generation and those experiencing chronic health conditions that make standing up a challenge.

Compared to other subpar assistive technologies on the market that require users to sit on a hard platform that is several inches thick, with the SitnStand, users sit on the chair level on a very thin (0.1"), soft, and flexible surface. Users are able to naturally sit and engage with friends and family around a table or in any environment at the same level as they would without the device, making the use of it as empowering as standing up on their own.

Users Whose Lives Were Disrupted by Mobility Challenges Regain Confidence with Empowering Experience to Stand and Sit Independently

As shared directly by the many first-hand stories of people with mobility-impacting disabilities whose social, family and travel experiences are empowered with SitnStand, life before and after discovering the device is transformational. One such experience is noted by Jim Kissling, an Indianapolis, Indiana-based user of SitnStand. At age 46, Kissling was diagnosed with the neuromuscular disorder known as Kennedy's disease. One of the biggest challenges he faced was his mobility and apprehension to visit friends' houses, eat out or travel due to his and his family's concern on whether he may have a tough time getting up on his own from sitting.

In pursuit of trying to be as independent as possible, Kissling sought out a much-needed solution. "When we saw the SitnStand product, it literally almost brought us to tears because we saw so many applications where that product would change my life… The SitnStand has been a miracle product for me. For instance, I absolutely love boating. I can go out on the lake anytime, and by using the SitnStand I was able to get up out of a normal boat. I can stand up all by myself."

Kissling's story is one that is consistent among thousands of users who experience newfound confidence and freedom and whose caregivers are also alleviated with the support provided by SitnStand.

SitnStand Leaders Support Veterans with Disabilities in Journey to Gain Potential Access Through Local VAMC

Since launching commercially in 2018, SitnStand has grown to now be available to the millions of US veterans with disabilities who may be eligible to receive the device through their health benefits at their local Veterans Affairs Medical Centers (VAMC) and Community-Based Outreach Clinics (CBOCs). Veterans receiving treatment for conditions that could be eased with mobility support should discuss their needs with their healthcare providers in physical, kinetic and occupational therapy.

"Our unwavering commitment lies in prioritizing the overall well-being of veterans. Drawing from our many years of working with veterans and learning about their personal experiences, we understand the unique challenges and needs that so many face," said Gal Goldner, CEO and co-founder, SitnStand. "We stand with the veterans who stood up for their country through their service to empower them with cutting-edge solutions and the support they deserve, tailored to enhance their lives. Through our ongoing efforts, we aim to contribute positively to the health, comfort, and independence of veterans across the community."

How to Order SitnStand

SitnStand is available for purchase directly online at SitnStand.com. To learn more about our range of products and read insights on the blog, visit https://www.sitnstand.com/. Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn and watch over 60 videos featuring users' real life-changing stories on our official YouTube channel.

Media Contact

Kathy Berardi, SitnStand, 1 6786444122, [email protected], https://www.sitnstand.com/

SOURCE SitnStand