Situation Publishing launches AI-powered upgrade to The Register's technical asset library

Situation Publishing transforms The Register's former asset library into an AI-powered intelligence platform, using Anthropic's Claude to surface relevant technical whitepapers to IT leaders based on their business needs.
LONDON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Situation Publishing, the media group behind The Register, has announced a major upgrade to its commercial technical asset library at intelligence.theregister.com. The new AI-powered experience automatically surfaces relevant technical whitepapers and research to IT leaders based on their specific interests and needs.
The upgrade marks a step change in how Situation Publishing delivers value to both advertising partners and enterprise technology professionals. Instead of navigating static content libraries, IT decision-makers can now discover the most relevant technical research for their challenges — powered by Anthropic's Claude.
"The Register has spent over 25 years earning the trust of the technology community. This upgrade improves how we connect IT leaders with the commercial research that informs their buying decisions," said Alan King, Chief Operating Officer, Situation Publishing. "We're now using AI to ensure the right research reaches the right people at the right time."
For advertising partners, the platform provides a smarter route to high-intent audiences. Technical content is dynamically matched to readers with demonstrated interest, increasing engagement and relevance.
For IT leaders, it reduces time spent searching through generic libraries and accelerates access to research that directly informs real-world decisions.
The upgraded platform is live now at https://intelligence.theregister.com/
Media Contact
Alan King, Situation Publishing, 44 07973341860, [email protected], www.situationpublishing.com
SOURCE Situation Publishing
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