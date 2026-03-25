Situation Publishing launches AI-powered upgrade to The Register's technical asset library

The Register has spent over 25 years earning the trust of IT professionals. Now we're using AI to make sure the right research reaches the right people at the right time Post this

"The Register has spent over 25 years earning the trust of the technology community. This upgrade improves how we connect IT leaders with the commercial research that informs their buying decisions," said Alan King, Chief Operating Officer, Situation Publishing. "We're now using AI to ensure the right research reaches the right people at the right time."

For advertising partners, the platform provides a smarter route to high-intent audiences. Technical content is dynamically matched to readers with demonstrated interest, increasing engagement and relevance.

For IT leaders, it reduces time spent searching through generic libraries and accelerates access to research that directly informs real-world decisions.

The upgraded platform is live now at https://intelligence.theregister.com/

Media Contact

Alan King, Situation Publishing, 44 07973341860, [email protected], www.situationpublishing.com

SOURCE Situation Publishing