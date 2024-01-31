Situational Awareness Pioneer Joins Alliance to Make Schools Safer

Status Solutions, based out of Columbus, Ohio, will contribute its expertise in tools for life safety, environmental monitoring, security and mass notification to the ZeroNow effort to bring attacks against schools to zero.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZeroNow, the stakeholder organization formed to advance school safety, announced today that safety technology company Status Solutions, based out of Columbus, Ohio, will contribute its expertise in tools for life safety, environmental monitoring, security and mass notification to the effort to bring attacks against schools to zero.

Status Solutions brings a multi-pronged approach to school safety that includes technology and funding. They offer their core solution, SARA (Situational Awareness and Response Assistant) to schools through a grant of use. This begins with a cohesive dashboard that allows teachers to call for help (for anything as serious as an intruder, but also as mundane as a custodian or nurse) and send, receive, and record information. Video monitoring can help schools gather crucial knowledge in real-time with interactive maps and live video—all customizable by campus. Status Solutions also offers their CATIE Mobile application for real-time communication, mustering, and safety check-ins between teachers, administrators, and first responders —allowing for informed decision-making. With their eye on prevention and not just reaction, they have developed MIMI, an award-winning solution for data analytics and advanced reporting for all available solutions. Lastly, but perhaps most importantly, they have tackled the issue of school funding by developing a franchise opportunity whose sole purpose is to sell digital advertising space on the Status Solutions Network so that the profit can be funneled back to the schools eliminating financial barriers.

"This solution is used today in malls, schools, municipalities, manufacturing, healthcare, etc. however we allow schools to use it through our philanthropy Status Solutions Network," said Danielle Myers, Lead Evangelist at Status Solutions. "We do this because it's the right thing to do."

"We are proud to welcome Status Solutions as the most recent addition to the impressive list of technology companies that have joined ZeroNow as Industry Partners," said Ara Bagdasarian, CEO and Co-Founder of ZeroNow. "We formed ZeroNow with the goal of creating an alliance that would generate new ideas and innovation to stop the relentless assaults on our schools. Status Solutions will doubtlessly prove a valuable resource."

ZeroNow was founded by technology partners Additional, Axis Communications, Johnson Controls, Axon, and Omnilert, along with campus safety nonprofit partners the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA), NASPA (the Association of Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education), Campus Safety Magazine, and VTV Family Outreach Foundation.

About ZeroNow

ZeroNow is the safety community's movement to end harmful events in our schools. As a member-based non-profit, ZeroNow facilitates collaboration between industry, associations, and education partners to foster new solutions to keep our campuses safe and secure.

ZeroNow brings safety assets and education safety leaders together to establish the standards for campus safety technology. We drive a unified voice to educate policymakers on the need for increased investment in school safety. For more information, please visit ZeroNow.org.

About Status Solutions and Status Solutions Network

Status Solutions is a leading provider of situational awareness technologies, offering software solutions that empower organizations across various industries to respond to potential threats and streamline day-to-day operations proactively. Status Solutions delivers innovative solutions that enhance communication, simplify information management, and improve emergency response protocols, ultimately creating safer environments for all markets. Additionally, Status Solutions Network is a digital advertising franchise opportunity created for the sole purpose of funding school safety. The entrepreneurs who run this philanthropic program seek to aid Status Solutions in their mission to protect all schools without having them struggle with the cost. For more information, please visit statussolutions.com, statussolutionsnetwork.com, or contact Laura Hartman, Director of Community Engagement at [email protected]

Media Contact

Virginia Jarvis, ZeroNow, 1 7036083434, gigit11@yahoo.com

SOURCE ZeroNow