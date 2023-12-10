SIVA launches CylTag™ an On-metal UHF hard tag: Track Metal RTI's (Beer Kegs, Gas Cylinders & Chemical Drums)

SIVA spent nearly three years developing the CylTag™ and by incorporating the latest Ucode 9 chip with a best-in-class antenna design, the CylTag™ provides exceptional performance on metal with read range of up to 7.5m Post this

A solution to apply a UHF tag to metal containers and track progress through the supply chain has existed for quite some time, but most traditional solutions require welding a tag onto the metal cylinder, which is quite expensive when you consider the time/manpower cost of welding. Imagine a brewery having to weld thousands of kegs. This makes mass deployment across the industry, cost prohibitive.

Traditional solutions also require the industry to procure different sized tags to adhere to a variety of metallic cylinder sizes, adding further to the complexity.

SIVA's R&D team was motivated by the idea of developing a "one size fits most" UHF tag that is "quick-to-attach". A solution that would eliminate the high costs associated with welding and encourage RFID deployment across the industry.

SIVA spent nearly three years developing the CylTag™ and by incorporating the latest Ucode 9 chip with a best-in-class antenna design, the CylTag™ provides exceptional performance on metal with a read range of up to 7.5m when affixed to a Beer Keg, enabling inventory tracking of Metal RTI's with safe distribution across the supply chain but more importantly their return for cleaning/sterilization, refilling and re-distribution.

Key Features

Quick to attach – A high-performance foam adhesive takes the shape of the curvature of the cylinder, ensuring strong & optimal attachment

Universal size – One size for the majority of cylinder curvatures

High pressure & high temp chemical washing resistant. Compatible with sterilization.

Optional metal ring for spot welding – for challenging applications (can be deployed anytime in the future)

Personalization: Laser engraving and encoding

About SIVA IoT

SIVA Group is an internationally active Family owned business with strong competencies in the design/development & manufacture of high-quality RFID labels & tags for a wide range of industries - securing assets, facilitating cashless transactions & goods authentication, streamlining supply chains and bringing about efficiencies in manufacturing.

Our vertically integrated R&D driven RFID facility ships precision manufactured RFID labels & tags to customers worldwide. SIVA's customer base includes Banks, government agencies, automotive companies and many more. Headquartered in Goa, India, SIVA employs more than 400 people around the globe.

Our hi-tech identity is guided by our vision statement i.e. To achieve and sustain excellence across all our activities. To produce and supply superior quality and services and be recognised as a credible supplier in each of the markets we serve.

