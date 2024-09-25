SIVA launches DurEco™: A Sustainable Paper-based alternative to Plastic Wristbands

SIVA Group, a renowned manufacturer of Wristbands for Identification & Access control, announces the launch of its latest product: DurEco™ Paper wristbands.

GOA, India, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SIVA Group, a renowned manufacturer of Wristbands for Identification & Access control, announces the launch of its latest product: DurEco™ Paper wristbands, a sustainable choice for events seeking eco-friendly wristband credentials.

Made using an innovative paper substrate, the DurEco™ wristbands are 100% plastic-free, fully biodegradable & recyclable and can be easily disposed-off with paper & cardboard waste.

Key Features of DurEco™ Wristbands:

100% plastic-free

100% biodegradable

Recyclable, no need for "hot repulping"

Disposable with paper & cardboard

Good water resistance (against rain / splash water)

Mr. Arjun Aggarwal, Director of SIVA Group, commented on the new product, "With increasing regulations on single-use plastics and their impact on the environment, SIVA is committed to offering sustainable alternatives. DurEco™ is a great choice for events seeking eco-friendly wristband credentials. Events don't need to deploy any resources to collect wristbands as the wristbands can be disposed-off straight into the recycling bin."

In summary, DurEco™ wristbands are an excellent sustainable + durable solution for Identification & Access control for 1-day events. Most eco-friendly products, whilst offer great benefits, do have some limitations and the Dureco™ is no exception. Being made of paper, the Dureco™ wristbands are unsuitable for applications like swimming pools or waterparks, or any application having prolonged exposure to water/moisture.

About SIVA Group:

Founded in 1986, SIVA is an internationally active family owned business with 1000+ active customers and 400+ colleagues working together to offer innovative & niche products for Healthcare, RFID/IoT and Amusement & Leisure, boasting strong competencies in product R&D and converting.

Our experience in Amusement & Leisure extends 30+ years offering >1 billion pcs of wristbands each year to customers worldwide.

