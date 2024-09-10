Six CPAmerica Member Firms Recognized as the Best of the Best Firms by INSIDE Public Accounting

"Congratulations to our member firms for being awarded this esteemed recognition," said Grace Horvath, president & CEO of CPAmerica. "We understand the importance of this distinction and are delighted that our members consistently rank among the top in the profession." Post this

CPAmerica congratulates the following firms on their recognition of 2024 Best of the Best Firms:

To view the full list of INSIDE Public Accounting's 2024 Best of the Best firms, please visit: https://insidepublicaccounting.com/ipa-best-of-the-best/.

About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 230+ independent accounting and advisory services firms in 140+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $5.3 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.

Amy Azoulay, CPAmerica, Inc., 352-727-4070, [email protected]

