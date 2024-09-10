Six CPAmerica Member Firms Recognized as the Best of the Best Firms by INSIDE Public Accounting

Six CPAmerica, Inc., member firms are being recognized for their accomplishments in INSIDE Public Accounting's (IPA) 2024 Best of the Best Firms.
GAINESVILLE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Six CPAmerica, Inc., member firms are being recognized for their accomplishments in INSIDE Public Accounting's (IPA) 2024 Best of the Best Firms. The result is IPA's 2024 Best of the Best lists, which include 60 U.S. firms above $10 million, 10 under $10 million and five Canadian firms. Firms of all sizes are eligible for the Best of the Best annual list.
"Congratulations to our member firms for being awarded this esteemed recognition," said Grace Horvath, president & CEO of CPAmerica. "We understand the importance of this distinction and are delighted that our members consistently rank among the top in the profession."
CPAmerica congratulates the following firms on their recognition of 2024 Best of the Best Firms:
- Dean Dorton, headquartered in Lexington, Ky. – Best over $10 million
- Frazier & Deeter, LLC, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. – Best Over $10 million
- Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP, headquartered in Austin, Texas – Best Over $10 million
- Thomas Howell Ferguson PA, headquartered in Tallahassee, Fla. – Best Over $10 million
- Wegner CPAs LLP, headquartered in Madison, Wis. – Best Over $10 million
- Whalen & Company CPAs, headquartered in Worthington, Ohio – Best Under $10 million
To view the full list of INSIDE Public Accounting's 2024 Best of the Best firms, please visit: https://insidepublicaccounting.com/ipa-best-of-the-best/.
About CPAmerica, Inc.:
CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 230+ independent accounting and advisory services firms in 140+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $5.3 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.
Media Contact
Amy Azoulay, CPAmerica, Inc., 352-727-4070, [email protected]
SOURCE CPAmerica, Inc.
Share this article