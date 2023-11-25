Six Days of Fun in the Sun - the Florida Beach Bowl offers a host of Community Events leading up the Inaugural Game Day

It's the "Battle by the Beach" with two top HBCU football teams playing a post-season game at DRV PNK stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This December 8th through the 13th is set up to be an epic series of events, ending with the gridiron match-up of two talented HBCU football teams: the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls of Charlotte, North Carolina, versus the Fort Valley State University Wildcats of Fort Valley, Georgia at the Inaugural Florida Beach Bowl in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Events leading up to this unprecedented match up will be equally exciting for visitors and residents alike in South Florida.
"The Florida Beach Bowl is more than just a football game; it is a celebration of excellence and culture," said Victor Robenson, CEO of Florida Beach Bowl. "And leading up to our historic football game, we have lined up an exceptional schedule of events that will raise the enthusiasm and energy that the Florda Beach Bowl will bring to South Florida. These events will have a terrific impact on the Fort Lauderdale community."
The Florida Beach Bowl offers six days of fun in the sun and an exciting game for fans. The official schedule for these events is as follows:
Event: Celebrity Golf Tournament
Date/Time: December 8, 2023 / 8 AM
Cost: $150 per person; $500 Foursome
Location: The Bridges at Springtree Golf Club, 8150 Springtree Dr., Sunrise, FL 33351
Description: Bring your foursome to challenge celebrity athletes, including Jessie Amstead (New York Giants); Gino Toretta (98 Heisman Winner); Lamar Thomas, (Miami Dolphins); Lorenzo White (Houston Oilers), and others.
Register: https://www.floridabeachbowl.com/events
Event: 5K Run
Date/Time: December 9, 2023 / 8 AM – 5K Run Begins
Cost: $37.50 per person thru Nov. 30
Location: Carter Park, 1450 W Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Description: The FBB is running to change lives in Fort Lauderdale and is inviting the community to join in on a fun 5K course. Take part in this opportunity to run with heart and make a difference.
Register: https://www.floridabeachbowl.com/events
Event: Prayer Brunch
Date/Time: December 10, 2023 / 12:30 - 4:30 PM
Cost: Tickets: $65 - $500
Location: Broward Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Description: Join us for a spiritually uplifting time of inspiration during the Florida Beach Bowl Weekend!
The Florida Beach Bowl Weekend Prayer Brunch, is a one-of-a-kind event where faith, fellowship, and football come together. This special event features Isaac Bruce, Former NFL Superstar & Pro Football Hall of Famer, and Reverend Dr. Marcus Demond Davidson, Renowned Speaker & Spiritual Leader.
Register: https://www.universe.com/events/florida-beach-bowl-prayer-brunch-tickets-01YHSZ
Event: Coaches' Luncheon
Date/Time: December 11, 2023 / 12 - 2 PM
Cost:Tickets: $50 per person
Location: Broward Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Description: It will be an extraordinary afternoon, bringing together the masterminds behind the football teams of Fort Valley State University (FVSU) and John C. Smith University (JCSU). It's not just a luncheon; it's a celebration of football excellence!
Register: https://www.universe.com/events/florida-beach-bowl-coaches-luncheon-tickets-0PGK51
Event: Media Day
Date/Time: December 12, 2023 / 11 AM
Location: DRV PNK Stadium, 1350 NW 55th St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
Description: Media will have the opportunity to see – up close and personal – the coaches, the leaders of the teams, and much more.
Event: Fanfest Festival & Game Day
Date/Time: December 13, 2023
Fanfest: 4 PM
Inaugural Bowl Game: 7:30 PM
Location: DRV PNK Stadium, 1350 NW 55th St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
Description: The Bowl Game will feature an exciting post-season matchup between two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football teams who are a part of the NCAA Division II football program.
Purchase your tickets today at FloridaBeachBowl.com. The FVSU Wildcats, representing the SIAC Conference, is the home team; and the students and band section is 126. The JCSU Golden Bulls, representing the CIAA Conference, is the visiting team; and the students and band section is 110. Student ticket prices start at $15. General ticket prices range from $30 to $75. Group sales for 20 tickets or more, are to contact the Florida Beach Bowl office directly.
Current sponsors of the inaugural Florida Beach Bowl include: Amerant Bank, American Diabetes Association (ADA), City of Fort Lauderdale, Coach USA, Visit Lauderdale, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL). Urban Edge Network is the Official Broadcast Partner.
About the Florida Beach Bowl
The Inaugural Florida Beach Bowl game features the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) and the Fort Valley State Wildcats from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).
Be sure to follow, like and share the news and information about the Florida Beach Bowl on social media to stay up-to-date: Facebook, Instagram and Linked In @floridabeachbowl; and on X (formerly Twitter) @flbeachbowl.
The Florida Beach Bowl is more than just a football game; it is a celebration of excellence and culture. For more information, visit FloridaBeachBowl.com.
