Six Fully-Furnished Designer Model Homes Now Available for Purchase at Solana Bay at Avenir

Akel Homes has announced that the professionally decorated and fully furnished model homes at Solana Bay at Avenir are now available for purchase. These showcase residences feature high-end design, curated furnishings, and move-in-ready convenience, offering homebuyers a rare opportunity to own a beautifully crafted home in one of Palm Beach Gardens' most desirable communities.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akel Homes is proud to announce that the impeccably designed and fully furnished model homes at Solana Bay at Avenir are now available for purchase. This rare opportunity allows homebuyers to own one of the community's showcase residences, complete with exquisite interior design, high-end furnishings, curated décor, and thoughtfully crafted details throughout.
Each model home reflects the award-winning craftsmanship, modern styling, and elevated livability that define Solana Bay. Professionally merchandised by leading interior designers, these homes are move-in ready from day one, offering a seamless transition into the vibrant lifestyle that Avenir is known for.
Located in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens, Solana Bay features a collection of one- and two-story homes surrounded by scenic lake views, winding trails, premium amenities, and a warm, welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. Purchasing a designer model home provides buyers with a turnkey experience - perfect for those seeking convenience, elegance, and immediate enjoyment.
Prospective buyers are encouraged to visit the Sales Center and speak with a New Home Consultant today to learn more about this limited-time opportunity.
Call (561) 247-7772 for pricing or visit https://akelhomes.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Lauren Steinberg, Akel Homes, 561-359-3050, [email protected], akelhomes.com
SOURCE Akel Homes
