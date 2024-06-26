Six Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named 2024 World Trademark Review Global Leaders

Six shareholders from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been recognized as World Trademark Review (WTR) 2024 Global Leaders.

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Six shareholders from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been recognized as World Trademark Review (WTR) 2024 Global Leaders. Now in its sixth edition, WTR Global Leaders draws on market research from WTR 1000 and WTR 300 to identify the "best of the best" in trademark law.

According to the publication, those recognized as WTR Global Leaders not only have noteworthy experience and knowledge in creating, protecting, managing, and enforcing essential brand rights, but also innovate, inspire, and go above and beyond to deliver for their clients. All those recognized as WTR Global Leaders must be ranked in the gold tier of the WTR 1000.

The Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized as 2024 WTR Global Leaders include:

Susan L. Heller – California

Joel Feldman – Georgia

Marc H. Trachtenberg – Illinois

Stephen Baird – Minnesota

Ed Chansky – Nevada

Mark G. Tratos – Nevada

