Six J.S. Held Experts Among the 300 World's Leading Intellectual Property Strategists

Andrew W. Carter co-founded Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, and is a Senior Managing Director in the Intellectual Property Disputes Financial Expert Testimony practice. For almost three decades, Mr. Carter has been called upon to testify in large-scale or complex cases and was the damages expert for the largest patent damages awarded at trial in history ($2.5 billion). He also provides transaction, valuation, and IP management advice and is a co-inventor on three U.S. patents.

IAM says:

"Andrew Carter has unparalleled connections and knowledge. He is routinely asked to testify in complex and extensive cases, bringing the acumen of his years of IP experience to the table."

James E. Malackowsk i, CPA, CLP, is a Co-founder and Senior Managing Director of Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held. Along with Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, Mr. Malackowski was inducted into the IP Hall of Fame in 2022, chosen by the IP Hall of Fame Academy from a longlist of nominees put forward by the global IP community. Mr. Malackowski was recognized by the Academy in 2022 with the Q. Todd Dickinson Award, which honors those who have made significant contributions to IP as a business asset. Mr. Malackowski has substantial experience as a Board Director for leading technology corporations and research organizations, as well as companies with critical brand management issues.

IAM says:

"IP strategy would not be what it is today without James' guidance in patent strategy, valuation and monetisation."

Michael Milani is a Senior Managing Director in the Expert Opinion practice of Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held. Mr. Milani's professional career combines more than 25 years of IP litigation experience with six years of corporate strategy work. He has significant experience with evaluating the economic issues underlying intellectual property litigation and has testified in matters pending in various U.S. courts. In addition to his professional experience, Mr. Milani served as an adjunct professor for several years, teaching both graduate-level business and law school classes related to IP management and monetization.

IAM says:

"Michael Milani is an exceptionally skilled IP strategy consultant with excellent business sense and an outstanding dedication to his clients. His attention to detail is impressive and, most importantly, the overall strategy strikes a balance between cost and commercial need."

Ozer Teitelbaum, JD, is a Managing Director of the Advisory practice of Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held. Mr. Teitelbaum has over 30 years of experience in protecting, capturing, and commercializing innovation. Mr. Teitelbaum plays an integral role in all aspects of the firm's investment banking and asset management initiatives, including facilitating IP-driven transactions, mergers and acquisitions, IP monetization strategies, financing, and IP-based special situations investments. He is registered to practice before the USPTO and was in-house counsel and advisor for various small and large companies before joining Ocean Tomo. He is licensed to practice law in New York and Connecticut.

IAM says:

"Ozer Teitelbaum is 'a high-quality service provider with an extraordinary ability to adapt to changes in the rapidly evolving technology space'."

Ryan Zurek leads the Advisory practice of Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, which is composed of IP Transaction Advisory, Investments, and non-securities Investment Banking. Renowned for his comprehensive approach to IP M&A and capital raising, Ryan has played an integral role in all aspects of the firm's investment banking and financing initiatives.

IAM says:

"Ryan Zurek is creative, well-connected, and has an outstanding ability to identify hidden value within intellectual property."

Marek Wernik, Ph.D., is a Senior Director of Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held. Prior to joining Ocean Tomo, Dr. Wernik served as Senior Executive, Strategic Initiatives & Client Relations at TechPats. Dr. Wernik has over 30 years of combined technical knowledge, business acumen, and intellectual property (IP) experience. His experience in technology and IP covers a broad range of technical areas, including all fields of telecommunications, wireless, mobile systems, information technology systems, digital media, and semiconductors. Marek was CEO of GIS which was acquired by TechPats in 2015. Previously, Marek held the position of Director, Intellectual Property Strategy at Alcatel-Lucent Bell Laboratories. Prior to that, Marek was at various executive positions at Alcatel in France. Before Alcatel, he occupied various management positions at Nortel.

IAM says:

"Marek Wernik is an experienced IP professional with refined technical expertise. Marek has an impressive knack for unleashing the true potential of his client's portfolios."

The IAM Strategy 300: The World's Leading IP Strategists is published annually following an extensive research project to identify the individuals who are leading the way in the development and implementation of strategies that maximize the value of IP portfolios. J.S. Held is proud to celebrate the six experts recognized in 2023 and the countless individuals who work tirelessly to support these experts and our clients.

