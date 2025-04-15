Six Leaders Recognized As 2025 SEAL Sustainability Leader Award Winners

"Sustainability leaders continue to push boundaries despite the challenges they face—from evolving regulations to resource constraints. Our 2025 honorees exemplify the innovation, resilience, and impact that define excellence in ESG leadership today." Post this

Driven by a record number of peer/employee nominations, the 2025 Sustainability Leader Award Winners were selected based on their track record of achieving ESG goals, leadership skills, and ability to attract and retain talent.

Additionally, Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS)-like data points were incorporated along with each executive's specific accomplishments.

SUSTAINABILITY LEADER AWARD WINNERS

Dr. Roger Achkar — Global Waste Cleaning Network (GWCN)

— Global Waste Cleaning Network (GWCN) Jose Ricardo Aguilar — First Citizens Bank

— First Citizens Bank Sandeep Chandna — Tech Mahindra Limited

— Tech Mahindra Limited Nick Doman — Ocean Bottle

— Ocean Bottle Chris Kemper — Palmetto

— Palmetto Enrique Perez — Chef Works

SELECTED SUSTAINABILITY LEADER AWARD WINNER PERSPECTIVES

"I am deeply honored to be recognized as a winner of the SEAL 2025 Sustainability Leader Award. This accolade is a testament to the unwavering dedication of the Global Waste Cleaning Network (GWCN) team and our collective commitment to environmental stewardship. Our mission to combat global environmental challenges is more crucial than ever, and this recognition fuels our resolve to drive impactful change. Together, we are paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable world." — Dr. Roger Achkar, Founder of the Global Waste Cleaning Network (GWCN)

"I'm honoured to be recognised as a SEAL Sustainability Leader alongside such inspiring changemakers. At Ocean Bottle, we believe business has a vital role to play in creating lasting impact for both people and the planet. This award reinforces our commitment to tackling ocean plastic at its source while empowering coastal communities with social and economic opportunities. It's a powerful reminder that collective action can drive real change." — Nick Doman, Co-Founder and CEO, Ocean Bottle

"I am excited and honored to be among the six leaders recognized with the prestigious Sustainability Leader award. At Tech Mahindra, we have been relentlessly working towards advancing our sustainability initiatives. We believe in driving transformative change and setting industry benchmarks through our sustainability efforts, not just within our organization but also by empowering our clients to accelerate their own ESG transformations. This recognition is a reflection of the collective efforts of my team and our shared vision of making a significant impact towards a more sustainable future." — Sandeep Chandna, Chief Sustainability Officer at Tech Mahindra

For companies interested in entering our 2026 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards, please RSVP below:

2026 SEAL Sustainability Leader Award Nominations:

Nominations for 2026 can be submitted at: https://forms.gle/LXL5bYbnCy4kp1Kq8

ABOUT THE SEAL AWARDS

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through our business sustainability awards & environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing our own environmental impact campaigns.

The SEAL Awards' core pillars are:

Business Sustainability Awards – honors the most sustainable companies in the world, like Adidas, AMD, Cisco, and Tide

Environmental Journalism Awards – representative past winners include journalists from Guardian, New York Times , and Grist

, and Grist Impact Campaigns – representative campaigns include "#UpTheCup" and "Eco Rewards"

Environmental Research Grants - we funded a researcher in Ethiopia for 2022.

Media Contact

Matthew Harney, SEAL Awards, 5889574226, [email protected], www.sealawards.com

SOURCE SEAL Awards