Six Nineteen of 1865™ is Now Shipping Nationwide -- Order Ready-to-Drink Cocktails Online

"This new online shopping option marks a significant growth step for our brand and allows more people to experience our cocktails wherever delivery is available." - Babette B. Jones, Founder and CEO. Post this

Both the Coconut Rum and Grapefruit Agave flavors are available in sleek 12-oz cans with 8% alcohol content and sold in packs of four cans. Each pack retails for $19.99 online, with a minimum order of two packs (same flavor or combination) required to check out on the company's website. Shipping fees are based on product quantity, with orders of four or more packs eligible for free shipping. Products are currently not available for shipping to Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Hawaii, Mississippi, Oklahoma, or Utah.

Whether you are stocking up for a celebration or just winding down at home, Six Nineteen of 1865™ makes enjoying premium ready-to-drink cocktails easier than ever.

About Six Nineteen of 1865™

Based in Greenville, South Carolina, Six Nineteen of 1865™ was founded in 2023 by Babette Jones, a Greenville native, entrepreneur, and leader in philanthropy who was awarded a $5,000 grant through Greenville Starts by the Hill Institute of Innovators and Entrepreneurs. Competing against 27 other entrepreneurs for the business start-up grant, Jones advanced to become one of five finalists, winning the product line category for Six Nineteen of 1865™.

