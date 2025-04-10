Six Red Marbles and T.I.B. Editorial Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Spanish-Language Educational Offerings

"Together, we're bringing decades of expertise in Spanish-language publishing and bilingual education to ensure students receive engaging, high-quality literature tailored specifically for educational purposes and learning materials that support academic success in both English and Spanish." Post this

This partnership also expands SRM's ability to offer even more full-service solutions, ensuring that clients can execute large-scale, multilingual projects with a single, trusted partner. SRM's proven expertise in full-service educational development, spanning instructional design, content creation, and digital learning solutions combined with T.I.B. Editorial's deep knowledge of Spanish-language publishing and bilingual education, allows both organizations to deliver comprehensive learning experiences at scale.

"We're thrilled to partner with T.I.B. Editorial and Andrés Pi Andreu, an award-winning bilingual author and curriculum expert," said Bill Scroggie, EVP of Learning Solutions at Six Red Marbles. "This collaboration allows us to offer our clients an even broader range of services. With T.I.B.'s exceptional Spanish-language capabilities, SRM can now be a true one-stop shop for multilingual program development."

The collaboration between SRM and T.I.B. Editorial aims to address the increasing demand for bilingual and Spanish-language education by offering:

Bilingual & Dual-Language Curriculum Development: Spanish-language materials aligned with best practices in cross-linguistic transfer, Science of Reading, and multimodal literacy.

Decodable Readers & Structured Literacy Materials: Research-based resources designed to support Spanish-speaking and bilingual learners.

Culturally Responsive Content & Heritage Spanish Programs: Authentic, engaging materials that reflect Latin and Hispanic cultures and diverse linguistic experiences.

Spanish Translations & Transadaptations: Pedagogical adaptation of English materials into Spanish to ensure linguistic and cultural accuracy.

Innovative Digital & Multimedia Learning Tools: Spanish-language e-learning solutions, interactive content, and bilingual voiceover services.

"This collaboration bridges a crucial gap in K–12 bilingual education," said Andrés Pi Andreu, Founder of T.I.B. Editorial Inc. "Together, we're bringing decades of expertise in Spanish-language publishing and bilingual education to ensure students receive engaging, high-quality literature tailored specifically for educational purposes and learning materials that support academic success in both English and Spanish."

With this partnership, SRM and T.I.B. Editorial will offer publishers and educational institutions a full suite of bilingual content solutions, allowing them to tap into the rapidly growing Spanish-language education market. The collaboration will support dual-language programs, heritage Spanish speakers, and districts seeking culturally relevant instructional materials.

About Six Red Marbles

Six Red Marbles is a leading provider of innovative learning solutions, offering curriculum development, instructional design, and educational technology services to publishers, school districts, higher education institutions, and corporate learning programs. With a focus on research-backed pedagogy and engaging content, SRM delivers impactful learning experiences that meet the evolving needs of learners worldwide. Learn more at: https://www.sixredmarbles.com/

About T.I.B. Editorial Inc.

T.I.B. Editorial Inc. specializes in editorial services for the K-12 market, with expertise in Spanish-language content development, bilingual education, and transadaptation. Headquartered in Miami, T.I.B. Editorial provides publishers with high-quality Spanish-language instructional materials, decodable readers, heritage Spanish programs, and multimedia learning tools that align with state and district education standards.

